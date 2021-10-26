"Are you f***ing high?" - John McCarthy slams Dana White for saying other MMA promotions are 'looking for guys the UFC releases'

Dana White recently claimed that other MMA organizations are often on the lookout to hire fighters that have just been released from the UFC. Former MMA referee and Bellator broadcaster John McCarthy has slammed the UFC president for his statement.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said that even the UFC is involved in the practice of hiring fighters from other promotions.

"Does the UFC sign fighters from the PFL? Does the UFC sign fighters from Bellator? So, what's he [Dana White] doing? Why are you signing those fighters? You're not creating anything. If there's one promotion that doesn't create fighters for the most part, [it's the UFC]... You sign talent from Bellator just like Bellator signs talent from you. When you get them, I agree, I think, that you're getting guys at a better stage than what Bellator is getting them at, at times."

Citing the example of Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee, McCarthy said the UFC is not close to Bellator in creating superstars from ground level.

"When it comes to growing a fighter from the ground up, don't even compare. Because I can name a ton of Bellator fighters that are f*****g awesome that started off with Bellator from the beginning. A.J. McKee being one right there... To sit there and say that, 'Oh, the Dana White Contender Series, that's creating new talent.' Are you f*****g high?"

You can watch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Dana White signed former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in 2020

In 2020, Dana White announced that the UFC would be bringing former Bellator champion Michael Chandler on board and make him part of the UFC lightweight division.

'Iron' was the back-up fighter for the title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Chandler made his official UFC debut at UFC 257. The 35-year-old knocked out Dan Hooker in the opening round of the fight.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The win earned Chandler a shot at the lightweight title at UFC 262. However, in the main event, the former three-time Bellator lightweight king was defeated by Charles Oliveira via second-round TKO.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Harvey Leonard