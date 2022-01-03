"The odds are against it" - John McCarthy unsure if Charles Oliveira remains lightweight champ by end of 2022

John McCarthy has suggested that he’s unsure whether Charles Oliveira will remain the UFC lightweight champion by the end of 2022.

In an edition of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy lauded Oliveira for his brilliant title-winning performance at UFC 262 in May 2021. The former UFC referee also praised ‘Do Bronx’ for his most recent fight, a third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in December 2021.

‘Big’ John pointed out that Oliveira is likely to defend his title against Justin Gaethje next. He added that the Oliveira-Gaethje winner could potentially defend the title against the winner of February’s lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush.

John McCarthy also highlighted that Conor McGregor – currently ranked No. 9 in the UFC lightweight rankings – could face Oliveira anytime, courtesy of his megastar status. McCarthy stated:

“That’s one where, if you don’t fight a great fight, you’re going to lose that title. And I don’t care who you are; be you Charles Oliveira, or if you’re Justin Gaethje and you win it, or if you’re [Islam] Makhachev, you’ve always got to be fighting just at an incredible level, with the guys that they’re going to be putting against you. So, to sit there and say, ‘Is Charles Oliveira going to be the champion at the end of 2022?’ I would say the odds are against it. You just look at the percentages; who’s defended that [lightweight] title so many times? Not that many. Three. We’re talking three title defenses. And so, could he do it? He could definitely do it. But it’s not going to be easy.”

Watch John McCarthy address Charles Oliveira’s title reign and more in the video below:

Chael Sonnen on Charles Oliveira fighting Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen recently suggested that Charles Oliveira could defend his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor next. In an edition of Beyond the Fight, ‘The Bad Guy’ explained that Oliveira himself is open to facing McGregor in a ‘money fight’ rather than fighting Gaethje.

He also noted that UFC president Dana White is willing to book a possible Oliveira-McGregor fight next. Sonnen said:

"There's a story going round around... that Conor McGregor is going to return right into a title fight with Charles Oliveira. To support that story is a guy who has a say in this called Charles Oliveira. Charles said, 'Justin Gaethje, you've done everything right and it's no disrespect but step aside, I'm getting my red p**ty night.'”

Conor McGregor has been recovering from a leg injury since July 2021. He’s expected to return to the octagon this year. Meanwhile, Oliveira’s upcoming fight is likely to be a title defense against Gaethje.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim