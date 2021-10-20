"Sleeping over there is an absolute pain in the a**" - John Morgan understands why Paulo Costa may have needed wine before his title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253

Paulo Costa fought Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 253. 'Borrachinha' came up short in Abu Dhabi, losing via TKO in the second round.

After the fight, Costa claimed that he'd consumed a bottle of wine the night before the championship fight. The Brazilian suggested that was the reason behind his underwhelming performance last September.

MMA journalist John Morgan has weighed in on the No.2-ranked contender's wine revelation. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, the 43-year-old said he understood why Costa may have needed to consume alcohol before his fight against 'The Last Stylebender'.

"I appreciate his [Paulo Costa's] honesty in what he talked about on Fight Island. I will say, I mean, sleeping over there is an absolute pain in the a**. Those middle of the night fights and the schedule, it wreaked havoc on us all. I mean, I might have had a bottle or two of wine while I was over there too."

Catch John Morgan's full appearance on Submission Radio below:

Marvin Vettori comments on Paulo Costa blaming alcohol for his loss

Marvin Vettori also recently shared his thoughts on Paulo Costa's claim that he drank a bottle of wine the night before UFC 253.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, the Italian said that the Brazilian should not blame alcohol for his defeat.

"How would you even think about drinking a bottle of wine the night before a title fight? And again, even if you drink a bottle of wine, by the next night, I mean, don't get me wrong, there's nothing to do but you should be fine. Maybe not perfect, but with the adrenaline that pumps in for a title fight with the lights and with this, like, how serious the situation that you're going in, like, your mind will clear. Kind of like giving the fault to that is an excuse anyway."

Vettori and Costa are scheduled to face each other in the main event of UFC Vegas 41 this weekend

