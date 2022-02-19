Johnny Walker reveals what he said to Jamahal Hill when they met at UFC Performance Institute ahead of main event fight 

As Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill inch closer to their main event clash at UFC Vegas 48, the Brazilian has offered some insight into their recent interaction at the Performance Institute. He revealed that the two indulged in a friendly face-off to hype up the fight.

Hill took to social media to share a picture of himself locking eyes with his upcoming opponent. Walker recently revealed how the two found themselves in such a situation.

While in conversation with ESPN MMA's Laura Sanko, Walker revealed that the two decided to face off to build some hype for their fight. He further admitted that the two share no ill-will towards each other and that their interaction was completely good-natured.

Walker said:

"I met him on the [UFC Performance Institute], I just said, 'Hey, let's face off right now just to hype up the fight.' And yeah, you know."

When asked whether there was any tension between them, he answered:

"No, no tension. I think we'd be very professional, very confident. So it's no problem at all."

Check out Johnny Walker's interaction with Laura Sanko right here:

Johnny Walker is excited to compete in a five-round scrap against Jamahal Hill

Johnny Walker's bout with Jamahal Hill was upgraded from the co-main to the main event slot after the previously scheduled headliner between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev was postponed to UFC 272.

In a recent interaction with Mirror Fighting, Walker offered some insight into how he received the nod to fight in the main event. He asserted that he's always ready to compete in a five-round scrap. Exuding confidence, the Brazilian promised to impress fans with his performance.

He said:

"My manager called in the morning last week and said if I want to be the main event and I said, 'Of course, you don't have to ask me.' I was so glad and so happy. I always train for five rounds so my conditioning is good, I know I can do five rounds easy."

Johnny Walker is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Thiago Santos, which went down at UFC Vegas 38 last year. He will hope to return to winning ways with a decisive performance against Jamahal Hill this Saturday.

