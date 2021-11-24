"OK 60 days for real now" - Jon Jones admits to having 'messed up' his 60-day sobriety announcement

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to Twitter to rectify his inaccurate timeline of being sober.
Recently, Jones put out a tweet saying he had completed two months of sobriety after his battery domestic assault incident in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, at the time that Jones put out the tweet, it had only been 58 days since his arrest.
Correcting the mistake, Jon Jones said:
"OK 60 days for real now, sucks I messed that up."
His initial tweet read as follows:
“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting"
Jon Jones was present in Las Vegas in September to attend a UFC Hall of Fame event. On the same night, Jones was arrested and charged with battery domestic violence, injuring and tampering with a vehicle.
Las Vegas police said Jones grabbed a woman’s hair, headbutted a police car and told police he wanted to take them all on. Although the woman's identity has not been officially revealed, it has been widely speculated that the woman involved was Jon Jones' fiance Jessie Moses.
Chael Sonnen recently commented that Jon Jones will never be pound-for-pound No.1 again
Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to have ever lived. The former light heavyweight title holder has never lost inside the UFC octagon and is often compared to the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title of the greatest of all time.
However, after Jones' recent tweet where he disregarded the rankings, Chael Sonnen gave his opinion on Jones and explained why 'Bones' will never be the pound-for-pound king again.
Sonnen stated that Jones had insulted the ranking room and thus slipped to the fourth spot from the number one spot on the list. Sonnen also reasoned that Jones hasn't fought in a long time, which certainly plays a role in his name being pushed down the rankings on the pound-for-pound list.
