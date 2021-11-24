"OK 60 days for real now" - Jon Jones admits to having 'messed up' his 60-day sobriety announcement

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to Twitter to rectify his inaccurate timeline of being sober.

Recently, Jones put out a tweet saying he had completed two months of sobriety after his battery domestic assault incident in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, at the time that Jones put out the tweet, it had only been 58 days since his arrest.

Correcting the mistake, Jon Jones said:

"OK 60 days for real now, sucks I messed that up."

BONY @JonnyBones OK 60 days for real now, sucks I messed that up.😩 OK 60 days for real now, sucks I messed that up.😩

His initial tweet read as follows:

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting"

BONY @JonnyBones “Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting “Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting

Jon Jones was present in Las Vegas in September to attend a UFC Hall of Fame event. On the same night, Jones was arrested and charged with battery domestic violence, injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

Drake Riggs @DrakeRiggs_ Jon Jones getting arrested after the Hall of Fame is the most Jon Jones thing ever. Jon Jones getting arrested after the Hall of Fame is the most Jon Jones thing ever.

Las Vegas police said Jones grabbed a woman’s hair, headbutted a police car and told police he wanted to take them all on. Although the woman's identity has not been officially revealed, it has been widely speculated that the woman involved was Jon Jones' fiance Jessie Moses.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Jon Jones Post Video Kissing Fiancee Jessie Moses and Saying She Will Never Leave Him After He Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Days Earlier in Vegas After Coming Back From Strip Club (Video-911 Call) bit.ly/3Fgca0H Jon Jones Post Video Kissing Fiancee Jessie Moses and Saying She Will Never Leave Him After He Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Days Earlier in Vegas After Coming Back From Strip Club (Video-911 Call) bit.ly/3Fgca0H https://t.co/iTipzgMP73

Chael Sonnen recently commented that Jon Jones will never be pound-for-pound No.1 again

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to have ever lived. The former light heavyweight title holder has never lost inside the UFC octagon and is often compared to the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title of the greatest of all time.

Bon Pluto @PlutoMMA



Jon Jones drops more spots, Volkanovski takes the nr.2 spot while Adesanya also surpasses Jon to claim the 3rd spot, Jon surely likes that! Expecting a new social media rant soon..



(source TSN) Updated #UFC P4P rankings 👀Jon Jones drops more spots, Volkanovski takes the nr.2 spot while Adesanya also surpasses Jon to claim the 3rd spot, Jon surely likes that! Expecting a new social media rant soon..(source TSN) #MMA Updated #UFC P4P rankings 👀Jon Jones drops more spots, Volkanovski takes the nr.2 spot while Adesanya also surpasses Jon to claim the 3rd spot, Jon surely likes that! Expecting a new social media rant soon..(source TSN) #MMA https://t.co/mYRRRsnmke

However, after Jones' recent tweet where he disregarded the rankings, Chael Sonnen gave his opinion on Jones and explained why 'Bones' will never be the pound-for-pound king again.

BONY @JonnyBones It’s funny seeing people have the satisfaction of being ranked over me when I’m not even competing. Just take me off that silly list It’s funny seeing people have the satisfaction of being ranked over me when I’m not even competing. Just take me off that silly list

Sonnen stated that Jones had insulted the ranking room and thus slipped to the fourth spot from the number one spot on the list. Sonnen also reasoned that Jones hasn't fought in a long time, which certainly plays a role in his name being pushed down the rankings on the pound-for-pound list.

Watch the full video below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by David Andrew