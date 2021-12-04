"You can never count out someone like him" - Jon Jones is confident that Conor McGregor can become a champion again with the 'right team of people' 

Jon Jones isn't ruling out the possibility of Conor McGregor once again becoming a UFC champion just yet. According to 'Bones', with the 'right team of people' around him, the Irishman can recapture UFC gold if he sets his heart and soul to the cause.

In a recent tweet, Jones made it clear that he believes in McGregor's ability as a fighter and refused to count him out as an elite combatant despite his recent dip in form. Jones even described McGregor as a man who 'could move mountains,' insinuating that the Dublin native could still shock the world in his octagon return:

"With the right team of people, absolutely, you can never count out someone like him. With all of his energy in the right place, that man could move mountains, he’s a closer," Jones wrote.

Jones' reference to 'the right team of people' could be aimed at McGregor's current coaching team. Could 'Bones' be suggesting a possible switch in coaching teams for McGregor to bring about a change in fortunes?

Is Conor McGregor still an elite fighter?

Conor McGregor suffered back-to-back stoppage losses against Dustin Poirier in 2021 and was sidelined for the rest of the year due to a leg injury. As the 'Notorious' superstar continues to recover, there looms a shadow of doubt surrounding McGregor's status as a top contender in the lightweight division.

The Irishman is currently 1-3 in the lightweight division and hasn't won a fight as a 155lber since his famous victory against Eddie Alvarez back in 2016. Since then, McGregor has suffered defeats against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Poirier. If he chooses to continue to fight at 155, McGregor must win his next fight to stay relevant in the title picture.

While things don't seem too bright for McGregor at the moment, it'd be foolish to count him out just yet. Despite his recent losses, Conor McGregor remains one of the finest strikers in the game. He has time and ability and might still have a trick or two up his sleeve before putting an end to his career.

Edited by Jack Cunningham