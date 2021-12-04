"He would’ve got ground and pounded to death" - Jon Jones predicts how a light heavyweight bout with Israel Adesanya would go

Jon Jones was certainly paying attention when Israel Adesanya was defeated by Jan Blachowicz in their light-heavyweight title bout. The results of that match may have influenced a recent Twitter post that claimed that if ‘ The Last Stylebender’ faced the former light heavyweight champion, he would get “pounded to death”.

The tweet was published on Jon Jones' Twitter account in response to a fan asking him about a potential matchup between the pair of UFC superstars. The former light-heavyweight champ's response was far from modest, as he claimed he would out-wrestle Adesanya and dominate him on the ground.

BONY @JonnyBones ズﾉム @akimbosliice__ @JonnyBones Jon, truthfully, how do you think a bout between yourself and Izzy would’ve went at LHW? @JonnyBones Jon, truthfully, how do you think a bout between yourself and Izzy would’ve went at LHW? It’s been a really long time since I fought someone was such a low level of grappling. He would’ve got ground and pounded to death twitter.com/akimbosliice__… It’s been a really long time since I fought someone was such a low level of grappling. He would’ve got ground and pounded to death twitter.com/akimbosliice__…

Jon Jones' wrestling feats are nothing short of impressive, he certainly has many accomplishments that could support his bold claim. Jones has bested the likes of Dan Henderson and is one of the few men to have taken down Daniel Cormier in the octagon.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya has no notable wrestling achievements in his past fights and is primarily a striker. Based on that, there will certainly be a disparity in grappling skills if the two were to ever meet inside the octagon.

Israel Adesanya has mentioned making the move up to light-heavyweight once again in the future. However, the next time he chooses to do so, he will look to gain the muscle mass and size required to handle his competitors in the division, unlike the last time.

“We are not booking you until this is resolved”- Chael Sonnen thinks Jon Jones will have trouble booking fights

Chael Sonnen is no stranger to having legal troubles during one's UFC career. With that in mind, he gave his input on whether or not Jon Jones will be booked while he is in the legal hot seat.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



"We'll do what we always do. We're consistent."



| Full video: Dana White says UFC will monitor Jon Jones' legal process after details emerged around his arrest."We'll do what we always do. We're consistent." #DWCS | Full video: bit.ly/3ifIvLg Dana White says UFC will monitor Jon Jones' legal process after details emerged around his arrest."We'll do what we always do. We're consistent."#DWCS | Full video: bit.ly/3ifIvLg https://t.co/gVXbrnXUqf

In a recent installment of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen detailed the difficulties Jon Jones may face when trying to fight for the heavyweight title. 'The American Gangster' based his opinion on his very own experience of having legal troubles while being an active competitor.

According to Sonnen:

"Historically speaking I cannot name anyone for you who has ever... had a legal anything hanging over them publicly that got booked… I can tell you firsthand when I went through it, exactly what they said. 'We are not booking you until this gets resolved.'"

Jon Jones' legal troubles may put his future heavyweight title showdown in jeopardy. The heavyweight championship is set to be fought for at UFC 270 on January 22nd.

Meanwhile, 'Bones' is set to appear in court on January 30th,2022. The former light-heavy champion may have to stay out of action for a considerable amount of time before getting a shot at heavyweight gold.

Watch the full clip of Beyond The Fight below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew