"Pretty unique for a heavyweight" - Jon Jones gives his opinion on Ciryl Gane as a potential future opponent 

Jon Jones has expressed his opinion on the current interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane.

Jones gave his take on what 'Bon Gamin' would be like as an opponent in the future and stated that the Frenchman is "unique" for the heavyweight division.

"I think he’s pretty unique for a heavyweight," said Jon Jones via Twitter. "I don’t think the world is ready for how unique I’m going to be. I believe my light heavyweight experience will be the biggest difference in my future fights."

Ciryl Gane is coming off a spectacular victory against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. 'Bon Gamin' is now scheduled to face heavyweight king Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in 2022.

Gane is one of the most technically skilled heavyweights in UFC history and is known for his clinical striking and slick footwork.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones is gearing up for a heavyweight debut after vacating his UFC light heavyweight title in 2020, pertaining to issues with the organization regarding fighter pay.

Jones has been rallying for a fight with Ngannou for a while now and may face the winner of the heavyweight unification bout between Gane and 'The Predator', next year.

Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones would be a problem for Ciryl Gane; backs long-time foe to beat 'Bon Gamin'

Former UFC double-champion Daniel Cormier spoke highly of Ciryl Gane's skillset inside the octagon. In DC & RC via ESPN MMA on YouTube, Cormier stated that Jon Jones would be an ideal opponent to challenge Gane as 'Bones' is as technically gifted as 'Bon Gamin'.

'DC' commended Jon Jones, the biggest rival in his career, for his experience inside the octagon. He said:

"Who can beat Ciryl Gane? And right now I'm not certain. You know who I do believe had the best chance to beat him? And it's crazy coming from me...Jon Jones! Jon Jones is the guy that will present the most problems to Ciryl Gane. Why? Because Jon Jones has fought at 205, he has skill of little guy and Jon Jones has seen athletes before. Jon Jones beat me twice, and I'm an athlete!..."

