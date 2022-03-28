×
"Will Smith is a gangster for that one" - Jon Jones, Dana White and other MMA stars hilariously react to Chris Rock getting slapped at the Oscars

Jon Jones (left top), Dana White (left Bottom) via Getty and Smith-Rock altercation (right) via Instagram @francisngannou
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
Modified Mar 28, 2022 11:50 AM IST
News

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for on stage during the live telecast of the 2022 Oscars. MMA Twitter erupted with hilarious comments at Rock getting slapped on live television.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones called it a "gangster" move and also lauded Rock for continuing after the fiasco. 'Bones' wrote on Twitter:

"Anyone watching the #Oscars ? Will Smith is a gangster for that one, Chris rock was the ultimate professional for the way he continued."

Below is the tweet he posted:

Anyone watching the #Oscars? Will Smith is a gangster for that one, Chris rock was the ultimate professional for the way he continued

When a fan claimed that the incident was staged, Jones countered by saying that it looked real to him.

I need to watch that back, looked pretty real to me twitter.com/frazierballard…

UFC president Dana White was highly entertained as well, having finally found an Oscars show worth watching. He also commended Rock's chin for absorbing the hit. Reacting to uncensored footage of the incident, the 52-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"FINALLY!!!!! there's an #Oscars show worth watching. AND @chrisrock has a chin"
FINALLY!!!!! there's an #Oscars show worth watching. AND @chrisrock has a chin twitter.com/bubbaprog/stat…

Surprised by the incident, former UFC double champ and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier wrote:

"Very hard to surprise me nowadays but watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock is very surprising! I’m actually amazed that this happened. You could see the moment Will started to feel played."

Check out the tweet below:

Very hard to surprise me nowadays but watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock is very surprising! I’m actually amazed that this happened. You could see the moment Will started to feel played

Other MMA stars also had hilarious reactions to the altercation between Smith and Rock.

Below are some of the posts:

Will Smith is a fucking legend.
Mike Lowery out here getting active lmao 🤣 Chris should of rocked his ass ctfu twitter.com/RobbieBarstool…
was that will smith slap real or staged?
Will smith just slapped the SHIT outta chris rock at the #Oscars 😂 https://t.co/l2ZPCKdXYC
#willsmith might want to pull one of these out 2night 😆 https://t.co/ckoDsDCYPn
Well done mr will smith
Alright I’ll turn this shit on now 😂😂😂 twitter.com/bubbaprog/stat…

Why did Chris Rock get slapped?

Chris Rock went up on stage to announce the Oscar for a documentary feature at the 94th Academy Awards. Rock joked about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being in G.I. Jane 2 alluding to her shaved head.

The MIB star then went up on stage and slapped Rock, who appeared to be confused. Rock said:

"Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me."

Smith then shouted at the Grown Ups star, asking him to refrain from taking his wife's name to which Rock said:

"Wow dude, that was a G.I. Jane joke."

Will Smith was awarded the Oscar later that night for his performance in King Richard. Smith took the opportunity to apologize to the academy and his fellow nominees during his best-actor Oscar speech.

Jada Smith suffers from alopecia, which is an autoimmune disorder that results in hairfall. The Matrix star revealed her condition last year before shaving her head.

Edited by Allan Mathew
