Jon Jones mocks Jan Blachowicz for "talking s**t" and "not focusing on the opponent" ahead of title loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267

Jon Jones was clearly not impressed with Jan Blachowicz's performance at UFC 267.

Taunting the former light heavyweight champion after his loss to Glover Teixeira, 'Bones' said Blachowicz should have focused on his opponent instead of "talking s**t."

Teixeira became the second-oldest champion in the promotion's history at UFC 267. He submitted Blachowicz in the second round of their fight via rear-naked choke.

Jones, who has been at loggerheads with Blachowicz before, didn't shy away from mocking his Polish rival. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"See what happens when you’re talking s**t, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust."

When Blachowicz won the light heavyweight title last September, he expressed his desire to fight Jones. However, the legendary former champ had already decided to move up a division.

In June this year, the Pole again said he wouldn't mind challenging Jones, even in the backyard of his house. Last month, Blachowicz once again hinted that he's ready to fight the former light heavyweight kingpin "anytime, anywhere."

Jon Jones, however, paid no heed to Blachowicz's comment. That changed after UFC 267, when he finally broke his silence.

Blachowicz's defeat in Abu Dhabi on Saturday was his first since February 2019. He joined the UFC in 2014 and holds an 11-6 record in the promotion.

Jon Jones congratulates Glover Teixeira for his victory

While Jon Jones had some harsh words for Jan Blachowicz, he graciously sent his congratulations to Glover Teixeira. The 34-year-old was happy for the Brazilian and gave him props for becoming a champion at the age of 42. In another tweet, Jones wrote:

"Yo Glover you are a real G my friend, so happy for you. Let’s go Brazil!"

Teixeira is now on a six-fight win streak, five of which ended in stoppages. Before UFC 267, he had competed for a UFC title once in his career. Against Jon Jones in 2014, the 42-year-old veteran fell short of the gold after losing via unanimous decision.

Edited by Harvey Leonard