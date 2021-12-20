"I'm nothing like you" - Jon Jones reacts to Chael Sonnen receiving 5 battery citations after alleged hotel brawl

Jon Jones has offered his two cents on Chael Sonnen's recent run-in with the law.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion said he would not celebrate Sonnen's current situation because that would make him no different than his longtime foe.

On Saturday night, Sonnen received five misdemeanor battery citations. He was allegedly involved in a brawl at a hotel in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

The 44-year-old was detained, but not arrested because police officers didn't witness the brawl. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Reacting to the news, Jones wrote the following on Twitter:

"Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well."

In September this year, Jones was arrested on charges of domestic violence following his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame 'Fight Wing'. Following his arrest, Sonnen had uploaded multiple videos to YouTube, mocking the former champion for his actions.

On Thursday, the domestic violence charge against Jones was dropped after he struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

The rivalry between Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen

UFC 159: Jon Jones vs. Chael Sonnen

Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen have been at odds for years. The two men coached the Ultimate Fighter 17 opposite one another, and then met inside the octagon in 2013. In the main event of UFC 159, Jones emerged victorious in dominant fashion, securing a first round TKO victory over 'The Bad Guy'.

Sonnen, best known for his trash talk, never shied away from criticizing Jones for his actions outside the octagon. The former light heavyweight duo have since been in a war of words.

Jon Jones' last UFC appearance was in February 2020. He shared the octagon with Dominick Reyes and eked out a narrow win to defend his 205lb division crown. Months later, 'Bones' vacated his light heavyweight belt and announced a move to heavyweight. Jones claims he should be ready to make his return in 2022.

Chael Sonnen, on the other hand, retired from the sport in June 2019. His last fight was against Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222. He lost the bout via TKO in the second round.

