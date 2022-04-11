Jon Jones seemingly has a venue in mind for heavyweight debut 

Jon Jones has been teasing a move up to heavyweight for nearly two years now. However, he and the UFC have failed to come to terms on the date and location for the fight.

In a recent cryptic tweet, Jones hinted at the venue he has in mind for his heavyweight debut. He casually asked on Twitter about the newly-built Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL team Las Vegas Raiders.

"What's good with that Raiders stadium though?"

BONY @JonnyBones What’s good with that Raiders stadium though? What’s good with that Raiders stadium though?

Opened in July 2020 after a three-year construction, Allegiant Stadium is reportedly the second-most expensive stadium in the world after SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Located in Paradise, Nevada, the venue is yet to host any UFC event.

The Allegiant Stadium seems to have become a favorite location among UFC A-listers. Ahead of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021, Conor McGregor named it as his choice of venue to challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt.

As for Jones' return to the octagon, he had previously revealed a potential timeline in response to a fan tweet. When asked if the UFC had offered him a fight yet, 'Bones' replied:

"Nope, but my plan is to be in peak condition come June/July"

In a tweet last month, Jones stated that he believed he was 'destined' to win the heavyweight championship and all he needed to do to accomplish that was keep his "nose in the dirt" and focus on hard work.

BONY @JonnyBones real quick picks @RealQuickPicks @JonnyBones Imagine coming back and taking the belt again tho @JonnyBones Imagine coming back and taking the belt again tho I’ve been imagining it for over two years now, I genuinely believe winning this heavyweight championship is in my destiny. It’s already been written. I just need to keep my nose in the dirt for now and keep working, everything else will take care of itself. twitter.com/RealQuickPicks… I’ve been imagining it for over two years now, I genuinely believe winning this heavyweight championship is in my destiny. It’s already been written. I just need to keep my nose in the dirt for now and keep working, everything else will take care of itself. twitter.com/RealQuickPicks…

Henry Cejudo, who has been training Jones of late, recently revealed that he tried to convince the former UFC light heavyweight champion to "claim stake" at International Fight Week. Topped off with UFC 276 at Nevada's T-Mobile Arena, the event is set to take place from June 27 to July 3.

Israel Adesanya wanted to fight Jon Jones at Allegiant Stadium

Back when Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones were going back-and-forth over a potential superfight, the middleweight champion had stated that he wanted to face the "supposed GOAT" at the Allegiant Stadium in front of a crowd in 2021.

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ Israel Adesanya still plans to fight "the supposed GOAT" Jon Jones in 2021. Israel Adesanya still plans to fight "the supposed GOAT" Jon Jones in 2021. https://t.co/D8AJ8N8ihj

That plan has possibly fallen through with their online beef fizzling out a bit, even though the two fighters still occasionally take jabs at each other on social media.

Jones is now being touted for an interim heavyweight title fight with Stipe Miocic, while Adesanya will possibly defend his 185-lbs belt next against Jared Cannonier.

