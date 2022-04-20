Like somebody turned off the lights and turned them back on - Jorge Masvidal details what it feels like to get hit hard in the head 

Jorge Masvidal recently shared his experience of absorbing strikes inside the octagon. The 'BMF' champion explained that when he's hit in the head, it's as though somebody has flicked a light switch off and then on. However, what he believes separates him from other fighters is that those strikes make him angry.

While talking to Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Masvidal was asked about the hardest strikes he's ever taken and what that moment feels like:

"At the time it's crazy, I feel it. If it's a shot that hurts and I can't stay on my feet then alright. But if I still can, God be with you, because I'm stinging that I just want to hit you back harder."

He described the feeling of getting punched in the head in one particular fight, one which he eventually ended up winning by knockout:

"You can see it in the Darren Till fight. He knocks me down. It's literally like someone turned off the lights. Then they turned them back on and you're like 'Where am I?' It's happened so much now though I know what it's like."

Jorge Masvidal holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history, a flying knee KO of Ben Askren in five seconds. Before his rematch with Kamaru Usman, 'Gamebred' had only ever been finished by KO/TKO once, in 2008. A devastating shot from Usman would eventually hand Masvidal the second knockout loss of a career that has spanned 51 professional fights.

Watch the full episode of IMPAULSIVE with Jorge Masvidal here:

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

Masvidal is on a three-fight skid for the first time in his career. In his most recent bout, he lost a unanimous decision to Colby Covington. 'Gamebred' vowed the bitter rivalry wasn't over and was arrested after allegedly assaulting Covington just weeks after their fight.

UFC president Dana White admitted before their bout that he was unsure of the next opponent for the winner of Covington vs. Masvidal, as current champion Kamaru Usman holds two victories over them both.

Masvidal recently signed a new UFC contract that puts him amongst the top three earners in the promotion. The Miami native is currently ranked No.8 in the welterweight division. There's no doubt he'll be fighting again soon, provided legal action isn't taken for the aforementioned assault. However, we don't yet know who 'Gamebred' will face or if he'll get the chance to fight 'Chaos' in the octagon again.

