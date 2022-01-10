Jorge Masvidal meets Canelo Alvarez's lookalike at a UFC meet and greet event

Canelo Alvarez is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. With that said, it's not a surprise that Alvarez's doppleganger Larry Treybig has also made a name for himself by appearing at several blockbuster events.

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal recently came across Alvarez's lookalike at one of the promotion's meet and greets. 'Gamebred' was seen enjoying the hilarious impersonation of the boxing superstar and posing for pictures with Treybig.

Take a look at the interaction between Jorge Masvidal and Canelo Alvarez's lookalike below:

Prior to his interaction with the UFC welterweight contender, Larry Treybig impersonated Canelo Alvarez at various events. He even attended the weigh-ins ahead of Alvarez's WBO title win against Billy Joe Saunders last year. Treybig also met Floyd Mayweather and apologized for the rivalry between 'Money' and Canelo.

Known as 'Reel Canelo', Larry Treybig has 15.2k subscribers on Instagram and 13.6k subscribers on YouTube. The impersonator also received a shoutout from UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

When Jorge Masvidal called out Canelo Alvarez

Jorge Masvidal recorded a third-round stoppage win over Nate Diaz to be crowned the 'BMF' champion at UFC 244 in 2019. Soon after, the Miami native proceeded to call out Canelo Alvarez for a boxing bout.

Masvidal was confident of bringing in certain elements from MMA that could potentially throw the pound-for-pound boxing great off his game. 'Gamebred' also suggested he could throw harder with boxing gloves as he wouldn't fear breaking his hand. Jorge Masvidal told Ariel Helwani for ESPN:

"I can box and I want to break Canelo's face. I can box, move, work different angles and I feel like fighting him. Maybe it's a sign that I fought today and he did too, but I want to have the opportunity to get in the ring with him. Is Canelo a better boxer than me? Has he thrown 10,000 jabs more than me? Cause that's what he does morning and night cause he's just boxing? Yeah, he's a better boxer. But can I bring some elements that boxers ain't used to that are in the legal realm of boxing and throw Canelo completely off his game? F**k yes. I'm a natural bigger dude... With boxing gloves on, I'm not afraid of breaking my hand because I have that cast [of tape] on, it will be a little bit extra harder."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show below:

