Jorge Masvidal reacts to incredible 'Gamebred' portrait tattoo

Jorge Masvidal has reacted to an incredible tattoo that a fan recently got done. Masvidal recently saw a tattoo tribute by a fan on Instagram and took the time to share his appreciation for the piece.

While his consecutive losses to Kamaru Usman have certainly hurt his stock, few can forget the 2019 rise of Jorge Masvidal. In one of the most incredible runs in the recent history of the UFC, Masvidal finished Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz to vault himself into contention in the UFC welterweight title picture.

One year ago today, Jorge Masvidal (+175) knocks out Ben Askren with this insane flying knee, breaking a UFC record by doing so in just 5 seconds. #UFC239 One year ago today, Jorge Masvidal (+175) knocks out Ben Askren with this insane flying knee, breaking a UFC record by doing so in just 5 seconds. #UFC239 https://t.co/WLc0tblEGQ

Those twelve months, dubbed the "resurrection" of Jorge Masvidal, transformed him into one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts - and that's not an overstatement. He gained many, many fans off the back of his career resurgence.

In 2022, the hope of many is that the veteran will be able to return and put in the kind of performances that first put him on the map three years ago. It'll be tough, given how competitive things are looking in the welterweight division.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal has done some wonderful things in the sport, as we've already alluded to. However, after launching his own bare-knuckle promotion, alongside a few other business ventures, you'd think he may be too busy to get back into the cage.

Colby Covington appears to be the logical next opponent for Masvidal. The duo lived and trained together for eight years before their friendship fell apart. The Miami native was scheduled to square off against Leon Edwards at UFC 269 before an injury forced him out of the bout.

It remains to be seen who 'Gamebred' fights next.

