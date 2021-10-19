"I can always pick this little kid up and slam him through the concrete" - Jorge Masvidal on Jake Paul taking shots at him via social media

Jorge Masvidal has confirmed that he and Jake Paul have an antagonistic relationship on social media. According to 'Gamebred', the YouTube star once sent him "jokes and memes" to try and rile him up.

However, Masvidal claimed Paul talks trash to him through his direct messages because he doesn't have the courage to do the same in real life. Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal said:

"He knows at the end of the day, on a face-to-face, he can't say any of that. Unless he has his 50 bodyguards and I'm by myself. Because at the end of the day I can always pick this little kid up and slam him through the concrete so hard that he will be invalid for the rest of his life."

Masvidal also addressed Paul's callouts. The YouTube star, who has made a boxing career out of defeating former UFC welterweights, recently indicated that Masvidal is his preferred opponent. However, according to 'Gamebred', he has more urgent matters to tend to than fighting Paul. Masvidal added:

"Right now, where I'm at in my career, I'm gonna fight the world's best fighters in the world. We can both agree that they're in the f***ing UFC. In 170 pounds there's a lot of good guys and I could f***ing beat them. And I'm gonna get the most money out of it, my brother. Now when I'm done beating up world-class fighters, if this will still be around, I'll go and collect a quick paycheck for hitting him so f***ing hard in front of the whole world. Those other options will always be there. But right now while I'm in my prime, I gotta do things that people in their prime do and that's fight the world's best. He's not in that conversation or ever will be."

Masvidal also said he doesn't believe Paul makes as much as he claims. With those reasons in mind, the 36-year-old said he's passing on a potential boxing match against Paul, at least for now.

Dana White shuts down Jorge Masvidal vs. Jake Paul bout

UFC president Dana White is also uninterested in Jake Paul's proposal to fight Jorge Masvidal. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, White shut down the possibility of a Masvidal-Paul crossover bout.

The UFC boss then suggested that Paul take on Anderson Silva instead of picking fights with undersized fighters.

