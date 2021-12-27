"Thanks for the love and generosity" - Jorge Masvidal's manager shares DM from Bachour server praising 'Gamebred' 

Jorge Masvidal has been a favorite with fans since his days in Kimbo Slice's backyard brawls. 'Gamebred' seemingly hasn't lost his charm more than eight years into his UFC career.

Jorge Masvidal's manager Ibrahim Kawa recently shared a DM from a server in Bachour, heaping praise on the BMF title holder. The server, named 'Angel', thanked Masvidal for the tip left by him. Angel also asked Masvidal to call for him anytime 'Gamebred' visits Bachour again.

The DM read as follows:

"Yo Jorge it's me Angel your server from Bachour today hey man I saw the tip you left me and I gotta say thanks for the love and generosity my friend. There's a old saying and that's 'Real recognize Real'. Every time you step up for combat you represent us and you represent us very well brother. Feel free to ask for me any time you come thru ask for Angel dale bro."

Why Jorge Masvidal pulled out of his fight against Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards in a highly anticipated grudge match at UFC 269. The bout fell through as Masvidal had to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

UFC welterweight Colby Covington claims to know the reason behind Masvidal pulling out of UFC 269. Covington, who was Masvidal's former training partner at ATT, also claimed that the report was from an insider at the gym.

According to 'Chaos', Jorge Masvidal withdrew from his bout against Leon Edwards after suffering a broken rib in training. Covington said in an interview with Submission Radio:

"I'll tell you the truth of what happened with Jorge Masvidal for real. I still have people at his gym that still love me, and I'm the people's champ for a reason. So, I get the insider scoop on everything. So, that fragile dude, Street Judas Jorge Masvidal, he broke his ribs. He fractured his ribs last Saturday in training, and yeah, he's fragile and he had to pull out of the fight. It's too bad that people still love me over at his gym more than they even love him. He went to sparring at the gym and gets his ribs fractured, leaves the gym crying and, you know, goes to the doctor and gets the X-ray, and they determine it's fractured ribs. He’s a fragile little bitch. He’s a brittle little bitch. He tried to talk about me being fragile. That’s the most fragilest guy on the fucking roster."

Watch Colby Covington's interview with Jorge Masvidal below:

