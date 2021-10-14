Jorge Masvidal shares screenshots of messages from English fans rooting for him against Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal recently took to Twitter to share screenshots of messages from English fans rooting for him against Leon Edwards. 'Gamebred' captioned the image:

The two welterweight rivals will clash at the UFC 269 pay-per-view event. Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards will finally get a chance to settle their feud inside the octagon on December 11.

'Gamebred' and 'Rocky' have had blood between them ever since the infamous incident after the UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal event. The Florida native finished Darren Till through a barrage of punches in the second round of their bout.

After their fight, Masvidal was in the middle of a backstage interview with Laura Sanko when he was interrupted by the Englishman.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

The 36-year-old instantly walked towards 'Rocky' with his hands behind his back. He then landed a flurry of punches on Edwards that left a cut on the Brit's face.

Edwards recently revealed that the UFC had to hide Masvidal after the incident. He also claimed that the UFC had to immediately fly him out of England for his protection.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have both faced defeat against the current welterweight champion

Leon Edwards faced 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at the UFC on FOX: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 event. Usman outstruck 'Rocky' and also successfully took him down multiple times in their bout and went on to win via unanimous decision. The Brit hasn't lost a single bout since then and is currently riding on a nine-fight win streak.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Birmingham Stand Up! 🇬🇧Leon Edwards is now unbeaten in 🔟 straight fights and he’s won 9️⃣ of them! 🤯The only fighter that has a better streak than him in the UFC welterweight division? The Champion Kamaru Usman 👀It’s time to run it back! 😤 #UFC263 Birmingham Stand Up! 🇬🇧Leon Edwards is now unbeaten in 🔟 straight fights and he’s won 9️⃣ of them! 🤯The only fighter that has a better streak than him in the UFC welterweight division? The Champion Kamaru Usman 👀It’s time to run it back! 😤#UFC263 https://t.co/CokfBgOqSe

Jorge Masvidal faced the current UFC welterweight champion in both of his last two fights. The outcome of both the bouts was the same with Usman successfully defending his title against the Florida native.

'Gamebred' faced 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for the first time at UFC 251 where the welterweight champ won the bout via unanimous decision. They faced each other again at UFC 261 for the welterweight title. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' successfully defended his title for the fourth time by knocking out 'Gamebred' in the second round.

ESPN MMA @espnmma WHAT A KO 🤯 @USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. https://t.co/Xp2kLNAesj

