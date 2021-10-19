"She thinks she's a team captain" - Jorge Masvidal trolls ATT teammate Kayla Harrison, jokes he's scared of the Judoka

Jorge Masvidal was seen trolling his American Top Team teammate Kayla Harrison during a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour.

According to 'Gamebred', Kayla Harrison thinks of herself as the ATT team captain, which doesn't sit well with Jorge Masvidal. The Miami native also claimed to hold enough power to choose the captain himself, which he emphasized wasn't Harrison.

Masvidal also joked that he was primarily scared of the Judoka and could only troll her on television.

"Oh you talking about the Judo girl, yeah, yeah I know her. No [no beef], man I love that girl, you crazy. I just gotta troll her man. She thinks she is a team captain, obviously she's not. The thing is though, Kayla thinks she's a team captain, that doesn't sit well with me. I'm not the official team captain, you know, there's like a lot of factors. I'll just tell you this much, let me clarify this here on the ultimate MMA show, she's not team captain. I'm like, the person that could have signed the team captain. I have that kind of power at American Top Team. And once again I'll repeat, she's not the team captain. She's freaking amazing at fighting and for the most part I'm scared of her. You know, that's why I can act wild now over the phone."

Kayla Harrison has now taken a friendly jibe at Jorge Masvidal following his comments. According to Harrison, Masvidal was deserving of a co-captain post at ATT.

Replying to Mavidal, Kayla Harrison tweeted:

The trade between Jorge Masvidal and Kayla Harrison

Jorge Masivdal will go down the history books for his flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239. Kayla Harrison has now revealed that 'Gamebred' made a deal with her ahead of his outing against 'Funky'.

According to Harrison, she traded Judo tips with Masvidal in exchange for hair care products. Kayla Harrison said at the PFL 2019: 4 post-fight press conference:

"Masvidal and I… so he has really nice hair. In Florida, my hair gets really frizzy. I have naturally curly hair, but it gets really frizzy. So, he was like, ‘Askren does a lot of clinching so maybe you can show me some Judo throws.’ I was like, ‘I’ll show you some judo throws if you give me some hair products.'”

