"He's never gonna to get to that level""- Josh Thomson compares Dan Hooker to 'Cowboy'

Josh Thomson recently compared Dan Hooker's career to that of Donald Cerrone. 'The Punk' believes Hooker is a very good fighter but struggles to get to the next level, much like 'Cowboy'.

'Cowboy' Cerrone, on the other hand, is a bonafide UFC legend and has challenged for the championship in his career. However, Cerrone always seemed to have trouble getting going under the brightest of lights. He hasn't been his usual self in most of the big fights of his career, and his 2020 bout against Conor McGregor could be taken as an example. Thomson pointed out this fact and while talking to John McCarthy on the Weighing In podcast, he said:

"I don't wanna see Dan Hooker end up, nothing, I thought he had an amazing career. Donald Cerrone had a fantastic career. But he got to the title and he didn't get it. Then he got to the title shot and he didn't get it. Like he's always right there, 'If I win this fight I'm gonna get a title shot'. I look at Dan Hooker or somebody like it's kind of gonna be that guy. He's gonna get better, he's gonna get some losses, then he's gonna comeback and gets some wins. But he's never gonna get to that level, I wanna see him continuously grow."

Watch Thomson and McCarthy talk about Allen vs. Hooker:

'The Hangman' has dropped three out of his last four fights in the UFC. His latest loss came against Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 after Makhachev stepped in on very short notice. Hooker will make a return to the featherweight division as he fights Arnold Allen at the UFC London event this weekend.

Josh Thomson shares a piece of advice for Dan Hooker

Thomson believes Hooker certainly has the ability to be a top fighter in the UFC. However, he struggles to get on a consistent winning streak. Part of the reason for that is 'The Hangman' often takes short notice fights against really dangerous opponents. His most recent octagon appearance against Islam Makhachev could be taken as an example.

Watch as Dan Hooker talks to the media ahead of UFC London:

He will have a stern test on his featherweight return as Arnold Allen currently has a professional record of 17-1 and is yet to lose a fight in the UFC. 'Almighty' is currently ranked No.7 in the 145 lbs division and a win over someone like Hooker will do him a world of good. However, Hooker could make his case as a top contender with a triumphant outing against Allen this weekend.

