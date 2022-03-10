"I think he is going to ride off into the sunset"- Josh Thomson is not convinced that Nate Diaz is going to re-sign with the UFC

Josh Thomson doesn't feel that Nate Diaz will sign a fresh contract with the promotion following the expiry of his current one. The Stockton native has just one fight remaining on his current contract and the UFC is still trying to get one of its most popular stars to extend the same.

According to Thomson, Diaz is done fighting inside the octagon and will ride into the sunset after finishing the last fight on his contract. He explained that the Stockton native has made a lot of money fighting in the UFC and is looking to secure the future of his family by stepping inside the cage for one last time.

In the latest episode of the Weighing-In podcast, Thomson said:

"I don't think he's [Diaz is] gonna resign. I think he's gonna ride off into the sunset and do his own thing. He's got kids now, man, he's trying to do what Kayla Harrison's doing. Just make that money so his kids don't ever have to work again. Smart play by Nate."

Dana White on Nate Diaz resigning with the UFC

Interestingly, while many fighters get cut after going on a losing skid inside the octagon, Nate Diaz has the UFC running from pillar to post trying to get him to re-sign with the promotion despite being 1-3 in his last four fights.

Such is the man's fan following, it doesn't matter whether he wins or loses anymore, people just want to watch the Stockton native compete.

During the post-fight press conference for the recently concluded UFC 272 pay-per-view, Dana White said he expects Diaz to re-sign with the promotion.

“Very good,” White told reporters on being asked about the likelihood of Diaz extending his contract.

While White remains positive about getting Diaz to extend his contract, the Stockton native's recent social media post say otherwise. The 36-year-old urged the UFC to do away with the "last fight" of his octagon career, saying he's got "sh*t to do" going forward.

“I’m ready to fight my last fight @ufc @danawhite this guys says he’s ready also so lets get this sh*t poppin, I got sh*t to do,” Nate Diaz wrote on Instagram.

