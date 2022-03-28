"I'm not a part of the cancel culture" - Josh Thomson disagrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov's stance on Colby Covington

Josh Thomson has expressed his disagreement with Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent statement on Colby Covington.

'The Eagle' uploaded a post on Twitter criticizing 'Chaos' for his trash talk and decision to press charges against Jorge Masvidal. Khabib asked UFC welterweights to boycott Covington by refusing to accept a fight against him.

Speaking on the Weighing In podcast, Thomson said that he disagreed with Khabib's call for a boycott as he's opposed to the idea of 'canceling' a fighter for their words.

"Khabib, I look at him like a brother. I really care for him a lot, but I'm not part of the cancel culture either. I don't like that. You know what, if you want, get in there, beat him up, shut him up. That's the way I look at it when it comes to the fight game."

Jorge Masvidal and Covington recently got into an altercation in Miami. 'Gamebred' allegedly attacked 'Chaos' as he was leaving a restaurant called Papi Steak.

The two welterweights recently fought in the main event of UFC 272 where Covington used his grappling skills to score a comfortable decision victory. In the lead-up to their fight, 'Chaos' hurled several insults at Masvidal, including mentions of the Miami native's family.

After the altercation, Khabib, like many, gave his thoughts in a post on social media.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight against Conor McGregor resulted in a brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov is no stranger to altercations outside the octagon.

'The Eagle' and Conor McGregor collided at UFC 229. In the lead-up to the fight, 'The Notorious' took several jibes at the Dagestani, bringing his family and religion into the rivalry.

Khabib managed to stay in control of his emotions prior to the fight and, come fight night, 'The Eagle' proved himself to be the superior fighter. He finished McGregor in the fourth round via submission.

After his dominant victory, Khabib jumped over the octagon and attacked the Irishman's teammate Dillon Danis, leading to an all-out brawl.

