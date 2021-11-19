"You know how many people would love to have as much money as Chael does?" - Josh Thomson dismisses Conor McGregor's claim that Chael Sonnen is 'broke'

Josh Thomson believes Conor McGregor was wrong to suggest Chael Sonnen is "broke" right now.

Sonnen is considered one of the greatest trash-talkers in UFC history, as is McGregor. The two stars were involved in a recent tweet battle. 'The American Gangster' called 'The Notorious' a "rich little weirdo." The former two-division champion hit back by calling him a "sad poor guy."

During a recent edition of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson told co-host John McCarthy that since Chael Sonnen has worked with almost all MMA organizations and TV networks, he definitely has a lot of money.

"You gotta love Chael though, right? Like he just has no boundaries. He just doesn't care and I love it because he just speaks his mind. That is probably why he's worked with every single MMA organization there is... Don't let the way he dresses fool you. This man is not broke by the way. I am sorry but you know how many people would love to have as much money as Chael does? Like it is insane. When you are talking fighters that have been successful, he used to work for UFC and worked for ESPN. He also worked for FOX."

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a broken leg he suffered at UFC 264 in July this year. The injury came at the end of the first round during his main event against Dustin Poirier. He is expected to make a return to the octagon in mid-2022.

Both Josh Thomson and Chael Sonnen had stints with Bellator after leaving the UFC

Josh Thomson (22-9-1) is a former Strikeforce lightweight champion. He's had two different stints with the UFC.

After leaving the world's biggest MMA organization for the second time in July 2015, Thomson joined Bellator. He retired from the sport after losing to Bellator's current lightweight champion Patricky Freire in February 2017.

Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen (31-17-1) was also signed by Bellator after his UFC career, which included unsuccessfully challenging former middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva and former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

Sonnen announced his retirement after losing bouts to the legendary Fedor Emelianenko and Lyoto Machida in the space of a few months.

