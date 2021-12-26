Josh Thomson explains why he doesn't believe Nick Diaz should retire

Josh Thomson is of the opinion that Nick Diaz should not retire yet even if he performed poorly in his comeback at UFC 266.

Diaz returned to the octagon in September to take on Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years in the making. Lawler avenged his 2004 loss to Diaz, earning a TKO victory in the third round.

Needless to say, the 38-year-old veteran did not look particularly impressive. However, Thomson does not believe Diaz should consider retirement solely based on his recent loss. During an episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson said:

"I don't think he should retire. I think he should fight again. But I think he needs to spend and dedicate a lot of time to the jiujitsu aspect of it, maybe more of the wrestling, try to get himself back on track. The first fight is never the easiest to come back to. The crowd, the energy, the anxiety, the fight preparation the week of, the interviews, all those things – after being away for so long – is something new. You have to redevelop yourself. You have to reinvent yourself to understand how this all works."

UFC 266 was the first time Diaz fought since 2015. Prior to the remtach with Lawler, Diaz fought Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 183. Silva won via unanimous decision, but his victory was overturned due to a no-contest later on.

Josh Thomson weighs in on Nick Diaz's future:

Dana White says Nick Diaz shouldn't fight again

All things considered, UFC president Dana White said he was still impressed by what Nick Diaz was able to do in his return fight against Robbie Lawler. However, White still believes it's time for Diaz to hang his gloves up. During an interview with ESPN, White said:

"Very impressed [by Nick Diaz]. I’ve had conversations with [Robbie] Lawler, too, who had nothing but respect for him and how he fought. But regardless of how good he looked and what he did after such a huge layoff, I don’t think Nick should fight."

According to White, the reason he wants Diaz to retire is due to the Stockton native's relationship with the sport. Ahead of UFC 266, Diaz revealed that he does not really "love" fighting anymore.

Dana White looks back on Nick Diaz's 2021 comeback:

