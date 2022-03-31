"Islam wins" - Josh Thomson predicts outcome of fantasy matchup between Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC contender Josh Thomson has recently predicted how a matchup between Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev would turn up if a fight between the two had to happen.

On a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, hosts Josh Thomson and John McCarthy were seen addressing a Q/A with fans. During which one of the fans asked about the Duo's prediction to a fantasy matchup between Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev.

While giving his input on how the match-up would turn out, Josh Thomson had this to say:

"Islam wins. That's exactly how it's gonna go. Look, I'm gonna be a hundred percent honest, I can't answer that question. You wanna know why? I haven't seen enough of Chimaev. I haven't seen how good he is the grappling. I have seen his wrestling but I haven't seen how good he is in the grappling. I haven't seen his wrestling that is needed to struggle to get takedowns. And his stand-up looks good. I think that's where Islam would probably have a harder time with him but in the wrestling and the submissions... I'll lean towards Islam."

However, Thomson also believes that Chimaev might have the upper hand when it comes to standup since he would have a little more length and reach than Makhachev.

You can check out big John and Josh discuss the outcome of a fantasy fight between Chimaev and Makhacev below:

Josh Thomson gives his take on the upcoming Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

On the same episode of the Weighing In podcast, the duo also discussed the upcoming Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275.

Discussing the fight, Thomson claimed that Jiri Prochazka might outplay Teixeria. However, he also believes that the 42 year-old might have an advantage if he is able to get some early takedowns during the fight.

Sharing his opinion, the podcaster said:

"I think it is gonna be a really tough fight for Glover. If Glover can, kind of do what he did to Blachowicz, where he gets an early takedown and slow Jiri down a little bit, I think Glover is one of those fighters that from the top position he really tries to fold people up. He really starts to make them work so hard in positions they are not used to, they end up spending more energy than they should and they start to slow down, [inaudible] gas out . Start not to have that pop and explosiveness on the feet. That's one thing that Glover has learnt over the years, about how to fight extremely smart."

You can check out Josh Thomson give his take on the upcoming main event of UFC 275 below:

