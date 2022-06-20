Joe Rogan sitting among fans in attendance 'was kind of weird', says Josh Thomson - "He hasn't been to the fights as a spectator in 20 years"

Josh Thomson seemed quite surprised to see popular UFC host Joe Rogan sit in attendance among fans at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett.

On a recent episode of the 'Weighing In' podcast, hosts Josh Thomson and John McCarthy got together to talk on a number of topics. These ranged from the recently-concluded UFC Austin to Zabit Magomedsharipov's retirement and more.

At one point during their discussion, the two also brought up the case of Joe Rogan attending a UFC event as a spectator after almost 20 years.

Sharing his thoughts on Rogan's appearance as an attendee, Thomson said:

"I thought it was kinda weird but then I though it was kinda cool... You know what, it is probably nice that he got to invite some friends, sit back, and watch the fight. He hasn't been to the fights as a spectator in 20 years."

Josh Thomson and John McCarthy discuss Conor McGregor's return

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson and John McCarthy are of the view that Conor McGregor needs only one good match to re-establish his prowess in the sport after his hiatus since July 2021.

Giving his opinion on the former UFC double champion's return to the octagon, Thomson said:

"John, I don't know if he needs three [fights], I think he needs only one or two... I mean, like the guy makes a ton of money... in millions...I think one or maybe two, but I would say one. Give me [Conor McGregor] one maybe, that's all I need."

Further into the conversation, veteran MMA referee John McCarthy was of the belief that McGregor needed to put up a performance similar to his comeback fight against Donald Cerrone back in UFC 246.

"I think Conor needs a fight to come back on. Same as he had the fight with Donald Cerrone and looked really great coming back. He needs that kind of fight. Just get yourself back into the win column. Get yourself back into feeling good about walking to that octagon. Having a good performance, coming out."

