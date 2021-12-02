Josh Thomson reveals who is stronger between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has often been compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov owing to their Dagestani roots, which is reflected in their similar fighting styles.

Makhachev is widely expected to follow in Khabib's footsteps and take over the lightweight division like 'The Eagle' did. Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson recently revealed that Khabib's protege might even be stronger than the former lightweight champion.

According to Thomson, who has experienced both men's strength in the gym, Islam Makhachev is probably around "two percent stronger" than Khabib, which makes all the difference in elite-level competition. During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson said:

"Islam, though, is someone who can shoot from five feet away, snatch the single and suck him up because he is so much stronger than Khabib. And I know I'm looking like I'm splitting hairs. Like, what I mean by so much stronger, when you're talking the top one percent of fighters, okay, which is Islam and Khabib and Justin; when you're talking about Khabib and him (Islam), when I say so much stronger, it's like two percent. Maybe he is two percent stronger, that two percent, though, is huge when you are talking the one percent of the top fighters. He will grab the single, he will suck it up and when he gets to that position he's going for a ride."

Catch Josh Thomson and John McCarthy's full podcast episode below:

Islam Makhachev is glad to have Khabib's backing

Islam Makhachev currently trains under the tutelage of American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez.

Makhachev also now has the added advantage of Khabib Nurmagomedov's mentorship, which has seemingly increased since 'The Eagle' hung up his gloves last year.

Makhachev is clearly grateful to have Khabib in his corner and plans to rely on the former champ's massive experience. Speaking to the media ahead of his UFC 267 clash with Dan Hooker, Islam Makhachev said:

"I'm training with Khabib all the time and he give me like, very big support. This is not pressure for me. I'm just happy because I have some guy like him on my back... him and Javier Mendez, my head coach, help me a lot, who give me game plan, help me in training camp. Khabib is not just some training or sparring partner. He can give me more because he has so much experience in this game."

Catch Islam Makhachev's pre-fight words about his camp in the video below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard