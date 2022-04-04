"I'd like to see that fight" - Josh Thomson plays matchmaker for Jake Paul and elite UFC star

Jake Paul, the internet sensation-turned boxer, has hinted to fans that he could return to the boxing ring in August. The only issue is that no opponent has been named yet, and the popular consensus is that Paul should fight someone with a boxing background. The potential opponent should also be a needle mover because of the low pay-per-view sales of the second Paul-Woodley encounter.

During an episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson shared his views on Chael Sonnen’s take that Jake Paul should fight Nate Diaz. Thomson said:

“I don’t know if he needs Nate, but he needs somebody like him to move the needle. I also think because of the way he was able to knock out Woodley that they’re like 'look, you obviously proved you can knock out somebody like that. Now we need to see you move on to a better level of competition.' Or who they think is a better level of competition. Somebody, who preferably boxes, might work. When you get to that level in the way he knocked out T Wood, they’re thinking to themselves: Nate, Nick.”

Josh Thomson also stated that he had another opponent in mind for Paul:

“Give me another person you could think about on top of your head. I would say Masvidal if Masvidal didn’t sign a long-term deal. I’d say someone like Masvidal, somebody who has a boxing/stand-up background, boxing background. That’s what I could see”.

Watch the full video below:

Jake Paul campaigns to fight Jorge Masvidal

It looks like ‘The Problem Child’ was already putting a plan into motion to fight Diaz and Masvidal, as he started to mention them regularly in the media. In his post-fight interview after the second bout with Woodley, Paul called out both UFC fighters. Supposedly Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz left the arena just after the end of the fight. He said:

"And Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y'all are some b*****s for leaving this arena because I know you don't want that shit."

Watch the full in-ring interview below:

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal trained together when ‘The Problem Child’ was preparing for his boxing match against Ben Askren. Masvidal was brought to Paul’s camp because he famously knocked out Askren in five seconds at UFC 239.

Watch Paul and Masvidal train together below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets... April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets... April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 https://t.co/IQWeyqh5oj

Jorge Masvidal responded to Paul’s challenge with a rant stating that the internet celebrity can’t afford to get in the ring with him. He also said that he knows the truth about Jake Paul’s lack of ability to generate profit.

“Now to address that little b****, what’s-his-face. That f****r. Listen, man. You can’t afford me. You understand? Me and all the other names you mentioned, you can’t afford. I know what you pay, and you talk a big game. You say US$50 million here, US$50 million there. But bulls***. If that was the case, Floyd Mayweather would’ve took the fight with you. But he hasn’t because you don’t generate that kind of revenue.”

Watch Jorge Masvidal's response to Jake Paul’s challenge below:

Jake Paul responded with the proposition of a five million dollar purse for Masvidal plus a percentage from PPV sales. Masvidal was not convinced as he demanded a twenty million dollar purse and a percentage.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/MichaelBensonn… 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/MichaelBensonn…

Edited by Avinash Tewari