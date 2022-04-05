"She just signed her life away to PFL"- Julianna Peña gives her take on Kayla Harrison's new contract

Julianna Peña recently took a shot at Kayla Harrison over the former judoka's decision to sign a new multi-year deal with the PFL.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' mocked Harrison for choosing to stay in the PFL despite having claimed she would make light work of Peña during her stint as a free agent.

Peña said:

"How easy is it to say, 'I'll beat Julianna with one arm tied behind my back' and then sign a seven-year contract with the PFL right after the next day? It's easy to talk s**t when you know nothing's going to happen from it. So, that's my whole angle. Kayla just runs her mouth because she knows nothing's ever going to happen. She just signed her life away to PFL. Best of luck with that... Make your career off of beating tomato cans."

Julianna Peña was involved in a back-and-forth with Kayla Harrison after dethroning Amanda Nunes to become the new UFC women's bantamweight champion.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was pretty confident that she would easily dispatch Peña if the pair ever fought. However, Harrison turned down the UFC's offer and chose to re-sign with her old organization.

Julianna Peña tried to confront Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

Julianna Peña was in Dallas, Texas recently to attend the 38th edition of WWE's flapship show, WrestleMania.

During her interaction with Ariel Helwani, Julianna Peña revealed that she is friends with Ric Flair and was rooting for his daughter Charlotte, who was defending her title against Ronday Rousey at the event.

When asked if she had a run-in with Rousey in Dallas, Peña replied:

"No [I didn't see Rousey] I saw her husband and I was hoping, like, I was waiting and ready for it. I was waiting because you're on the aisle and then there's the security and they're clearing the aisle like somebody is going to come rushing through from the back. No one ever came, but I was like anticipating, like waiting for her to come out. I took my purse off like [I was] ready to go, ready to throw down, let's do this. Then she never showed up."

Later in the conversation, Peña stated that she finds Rousey to be a "sellout," insulting her decision to quit MMA for professional wrestling following her two losses in the octagon.

While Peña is set for a rematch against Amanda Nunes next, she said she'd love to welcome Rousey back to the UFC if the former champ is looking for some real smoke.

