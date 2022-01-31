"I thought for a long time they just don’t want to hear what a chick has to say" - Julianna Pena reveals UFC ignored her calls for commentary job

Julianna Pena has suggested that the UFC ignored her calls for a commentary job. In an edition of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan spoke to Pena about the possibility of her working as a UFC commentator in the future. On that note, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ stated:

“It was one of those things where it was falling on deaf ears again. I’ve asked. I’ve told them. I’ve wanted to do it. I’m just talking to them all. Like, that’d be great. But nobody was listening to me.”

Rogan chimed in and opined that perhaps now that Pena’s a champion, the UFC might give an ear to her demands for a commentary job. Additionally, he pointed out that the UFC broadcast team would benefit by having a championship-level female fighter as a commentator.

He indicated that akin to boxing matches, Pena or other UFC fighters could be a part of the commentary team when fighters whom they’ve faced in the past are competing inside the octagon. Pena agreed and said:

“And that also reminds me of – I thought for a long time; and that’s refreshing to hear you say that, actually; because I thought for a long time they just don’t want to hear what a chick has to say about fighting, maybe.” Pena continued, “I’m like, they must not respect what a woman’s opinion would be because it’s been how long that they’ve never allowed a woman to sit next to you guys and do what you guys do together. Like, you three; a third woman in the booth instead of a man.”

Rogan noted that Megan Olivi, a female UFC analyst, is an important part of the UFC broadcast team. Pena responded by highlighting that although Olivi does a great job, she isn’t accorded a spot in the commentary booth.

Watch Joe Rogan’s conversation with Julianna Pena in the video below:

Dana White on Julianna Pena’s victory over MMA legend Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena defeated MMA great Amanda Nunes via second-round submission to win the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 269 in December 2021. UFC President Dana White subsequently rewarded Pena with the 'Performance of the Year’ award, as part of the 2021 President's Choice Awards. Addressing the award and Pena’s win, White said:

"It would have to be Julianna Pena – Not only with the performance, but one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport."

Pena’s next fight is expected to be a UFC women's bantamweight title rematch against Nunes. Furthermore, Pena and Nunes are reportedly the frontrunners for coaching spots on the next season of the TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) reality show.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes are the front-runners to coach the next season of TUF, per sources. Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes are the front-runners to coach the next season of TUF, per sources.

