"It's Amanda's right to have the rematch" - Julianna Pena's coach open to a rematch with Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena's coach Luiz Claudio feels it is Amanda Nunes' right to have a rematch after dropping the women's bantamweight belt at UFC 269 in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Pena ended Nunes' 12-fight winning streak and submitted her using a rear-naked choke at 3:26 in the second round of their bout inside the T-Mobile Arena. 'Lioness' still holds the UFC women's featherweight title.

During a recent conversation with Ag. Fight, Claudio claimed that the financial offer for the rematch will also play a part in finalizing the matchup. UFC president Dana White has stressed that this will be the biggest clash in women's MMA:

“When the champion loses, he [or she] comes back ten times better. It's Amanda's right to have the rematch, she comes better and I think that Julianna, if she wants to keep that title, has to train a thousand times more. Julianna had been training for this fight for a year, so it is not time [for the rematch]. No need to fight her next week. Now it's about seeing it from another angle, seeing what will be offered. Let us not make a mistake of being hasty, talking nonsense. Everything has to be discussed for a good decision. I do not know [when this fight might happen]. Let's wait for what will be placed on the table,” said Claudio.

Amanda Nunes is ready for immediate rematch with Julianna Pena but wants time to reach her best again

Following her loss to Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes took to social media to insist that she is ready for a quick rematch and will make a strong comeback.

However, the 33-year-old Brazilian has asked for some time to recover fully. She has made five and two successful title defenses in the UFC women's 135-pound and 145-pound divisions, respectively.

White will most likely look to book Pena vs. Nunes 2 in the second or third quarter of next year:

"You guys think I am going to go out unbalanced. I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my shit together and I will be back better than ever. @danawhite," captioned Nunes.

Here's a post shared by Amanda Nunes on Instagram a day after her UFC 269 defeat:

