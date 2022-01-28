"She would look like the biggest coward on earth" - Julianna Pena says Amanda Nunes can't retire before fighting her in rematch

Julianna Pena has asserted that Amanda Nunes “would look like the biggest coward on earth” if she retired before facing her in a rematch.

Their first fight witnessed ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ beat Nunes via second-round submission and capture the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 269 in December 2021. Nunes still holds the UFC women’s featherweight title. Speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan on the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, Pena stated:

“Well, somebody suggested, ‘Well, what if she [Nunes] doesn’t decide to take the fight with you, and decides to take an easier fight at ’45 [featherweight], and retires off into the sunset.’ Like, she can’t. She can’t do that. She would look like the biggest coward on earth.”

Rogan chimed in and indicated that the pressure that comes with being a top-tier combat sportsperson likely wore Nunes out. Pena then harked back to boxing legend ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler’s iconic quote about waking up for roadwork in silk pajamas.

"Hagler had once famously stated – 'It's tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5 am when you're sleeping in silk pajamas.'"

Simply put, Hagler’s quote alludes to the fact that many fighters lose the motivation to train hard once they attain a certain level of success and comfort in life.

Dana White believes the Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes rematch could be the biggest fight in women’s MMA history

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that the promotion is looking to book a bantamweight title rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes this year.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, he claimed that the Pena-Nunes rematch could be even bigger than the iconic UFC 193 fight between Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm. White explained:

"The Pena rematch with Nunes will probably be the biggest women's [MMA] fight of all time. That rematch would be the biggest women's match of all time... Ronda Rousey and Holly [Holm] is the one right now. [Pena vs. Nunes] in every way will possibly beat it. I do not think it, but I know it. It will crush that fight."

