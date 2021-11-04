Justin Gaethje names the only opponent he was "terrified" of in the UFC

Justin Gaethje recently revealed that it was Edson Barboza who terrified him even before he made his way into the UFC. Gaethje was scheduled to go toe-to-toe against Edson Barboza at UFC on ESPN 2 in March 2019. 'The Highlight' managed to overcome the challenge presented by the Brazilian with a first-round KO.

While in conversation with the media ahead of his fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 268, Justin Gaethje was asked about his most memorable fight. 'The Highlight' revealed that despite being fun, it was his fight against Edson Barboza that had the highest stakes for him.

"I was the most terrified of Edson (Barboza), you know. Growing up, when I was in college, wrestling, before I thought I'd ever fight in the UFC, I was watching this dude spinning back kicking, taking people to the shadow realm. I remember playing poker with my guys... I think when he fought Beneil Dariush, we were watching and playing, and I told all the guys I'm going to fight that guy one day," admitted Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje recalls his fight against Edson Barboza

Little did his friends know that 'The Highlight' was well on his way to etching his name in UFC folklore as one of the most unflinching fighters on the promotion's roster. Gaethje soon found himself inside the octagon with the fighter he had admired and feared for long. Here's what he had to say about the same:

"I got lined up with Edson and I was like, 'Oh, s**t. F**k am I doing?' And then yeah, to go out there and knock him out. You know I was a better leg kicker than him. My distance management was better. And yeah, I was able to land that shot and put him out. That was a fun night for me."

Justin Gaethje has since gone from strength to strength, recording two more wins before mounting an unsuccessful challenge for the UFC lightweight title in a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October 2020 at UFC 254.

