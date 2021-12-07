"It's very special when you find someone who is not here just for the money"- Justin Gaethje on what makes Dustin Poirier unique in the UFC lightweight division

Justin Gaethje donned the predictor's hat and picked his winner for this weekend's UFC 269 main event between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Speaking on the Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha podcast, Gaethje claimed that if Porier doesn't get into grappling situations with Oliveira early on, he has the "heart and will" to become the new champ.

'The Highlight' also added that it's nice that the UFC lightweight division has people like 'The Diamond', who is someone not doing professional MMA for money but just passion.

"If they get into some grappling situations, I think Poirier can get finished [by Oliveira] in the first two or two-and-a-half rounds. But I think after that most fights come down to heart and will. There is something special about Poirier when it comes down to that department you know. He has made all the money but it's very special when you find someone who is not here just for the money and he is one of those guys. So I don't see him losing in the heart and will department of this fight."

Watch Justin Gaethje in conversation with Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette below:

'Do Bronx' (31-8-1) won the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 262 in May this year by beating Michael Chandler via TKO in the second round. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (28-6-1) last defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268 last month to likely seal a title shot

Justin Gaethje (23-3) overcame Michael Chandler (22-7) via unanimous decision in a barnburner at UFC 268 on November 6. He is now seemingly awaiting the winner of the Oliveira vs. Poirier bout.

ESPN MMA @espnmma After their three round war, Gaethje and Chandler took a photo with their camps 📸 #UFC268 After their three round war, Gaethje and Chandler took a photo with their camps 📸 #UFC268 https://t.co/CdJ2EBOmXF

Gaethje last fought for the title when he was the interim champion last year. He took on the unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in October and lost via submission in the second round.

Also Read Article Continues below

He and Conor McGregor were the only two fighters to win a round against Khabib in the Russian's entire career.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard