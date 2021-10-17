"I thought it was CTE" - Kai Kara-France explains why Cody Garbrandt calls him 'Steven'

Kai Kara-France has revealed why Cody Garbrandt refers to him as 'Steven'. Speaking to It's Time For Sports, Kara-France explained:

"Yeah, it's pretty funny, aye? I found out why he calls me Steven. His son's name is Kai and he doesn't like the the term Kai because he feels like he's fighting his son, so that's why he has changed my name to Steven. I thought it was CTE. I thought it was all the knockouts starting to accumulate, but yeah, it's actually, that's why he says Steven. It's pretty funny, but he's gonna remember my name come December 11."

Kai-Kara France will face Cody Garbrandt in a flyweight bout at UFC 269 on December 11.

Kai Kara-France is currently 2-2 in his last four fights. A win against a high-profile fighter like Garbrandt could provide a boost to Kara-France's career. On the other hand, 'No Love' suffered a series of setbacks after losing twice to TJ Dillashaw.

Cody Garbrandt has managed to secure only one victory in his last five fights - against Rafael Assuncao. Garbrandt's walk-off knockout will be remembered as one of the most thrilling finishes in UFC history.

Kai Kara-France is confident going into the fight against Cody Garbrandt; hopes to get a title shot after victory

According to Kai Kara-France, the bout against Cody Garbrandt is a title eliminator. The New Zealander hopes to secure a title shot in early 2022 if he beats Garbrandt.

He said:

"Big questions to be asked but for me it's all the same you know. Same set up, I'm fighting in the same weight class, I've made this weight cut so many times now and I've got momentum now. I've got my first knockout!... Two strikers, two knockout artists slugging it out and I guess fighting for the No. 1 contender's spot. I see this as title contender eliminator... So I take out Cody and I see myself getting a title shot come early 2022."

Watch Kai Kara-France's full interview below:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh