"It was very satisfying" - Kai Kara-France pleased with his knockout of Cody Garbrandt

Kai Kara-France recently reminisced about his thrilling knockout win against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269.

While appearing in an interview with Megan Anderson at ESPN MMA's UFC fight camp, the UFC flyweight contender discussed several topics ranging from his upcoming bout with Askar Askarov, to the UFC working on a possible Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4.

At one point during the interview, Kara-France also discussed his latest fight against Cody Garbrandt. During the discussion, 'Don't Blink' was asked how he felt after defeating 'No Love' via a combination of hard-hitting punches which sent the former crashing into the mat.

Looking back at one of the biggest wins of his career, Kara-France said:

"It was very satisfying. All my life, you know, I have been an underdog or overlooked because of my height. Always been the smallest in my high-school. You know, there's a lot of fight in this dog. Then that's what I bring to the cage. I channel that, you know. If someone thinks I can't do it or, you know, underestimated me, that just fuels my fire and when Cody was talking about mindsets and saying that I have got a average mindset, they just lit a fire underneath me. On the fight night I was just channeling all of that."

Check out the latest interview of Kai Kara-France with ESPN MMA below:

Kai Kara-France shares his thoughts on upcoming bout against Askar Askarov

Kai Kara-France is scheduled to square off against Askar Askarov at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus scheduled for March 26, 2022 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

During a recent interview with It's Time for Sports at the City Kickboxing HQ, Kara-France shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight. The Kiwi also warned his fans to expect ‘violent and highlight-reel knockouts’ in his latest outing.

"Definitely wonderful fight for me. So, obviously, this will all happen on good time. I'm not going to force it. One thing at a time and yeah when it does happen, I'll be more than ready. So yeah, March 26, March 27 in New Zealand on a Sunday. So everyone watching back home, you know, if you saw my last fight, you just expect fireworks. Expect, you know, bad intentions, violence and highlight-reel knockouts. Don't blink," Kara- France said.

Catch France’s full interview with It's Time for Sports below:

