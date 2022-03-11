×
"Doesn't really make sense" - Kamaru Usman does not believe Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev is the definite No.1 contender's match

Rafael Bandayrel
Modified Mar 11, 2022 12:24 PM IST
Kamaru Usman doesn't think the winner between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev immediately deserves a UFC welterweight title shot.

Usman believes that, for now, there's a cluster of 170-pound contenders who haven't really separated themselves from the rest of the pack. During an interview with The Schmo, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"It wouldn't make sense. When you've got a guy like Vicente Luque, you've got a guy like Belal Muhammad, and you've got Gilbert Burns still hanging there, you've got Colby Covington... For you to say that the winner of [Burns vs. Chimaev] is the No.1 contender kinda doesn't really make sense. These guys are kinda in a bunch there and they need prove, break out [to see] who's the clearcut No.1 contender."

Watch the full interview below:

Usman's comments came after UFC president Dana White claimed that the winner of Burns vs. Chimaev will be awarded a title shot. The pair of combatants are set to collide in an all-important welterweight bout at UFC 273, which will take place April 9, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Burns and Chimaev got their wish 😤 https://t.co/QAGWK7Ia0A

The UFC welterweight champ then hinted that he'd want to fight Saul Canelo Alvarez while the rest of the 170-pound contenders sort things out. The Nigerian-born superstar continued:

"But until that time, we know who the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world in mixed martial arts is. And we know who the pound-for-pound boxers is."

Kamaru Usman dismisses Khamzat Chimaev's credentials

Many believe that Khamzat Chimaev is ready to dethrone UFC pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman. 'Borz' only has four UFC wins on his resume but all have been impressive first-round finishes.

As far as Usman is concerned, however, Chimaev's body of work still lacks some high-profile wins. During a press conference ahead of UFC 272, Usman told reporters:

"Well, I mean, this guy hasn’t even fought in the top 10. He hasn’t even beat anyone yet. So, I mean, [Colby] Covington is still standing in the way. So I think there’s still a couple more fights that he has to get through. But, like I say, I love to compete. When that fight presents itself, I’ll be here to compete."

Check out Usman's comments below:

Edited by David Andrew
हिन्दी