"Doesn't really make sense" - Kamaru Usman does not believe Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev is the definite No.1 contender's match

Kamaru Usman doesn't think the winner between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev immediately deserves a UFC welterweight title shot.

Usman believes that, for now, there's a cluster of 170-pound contenders who haven't really separated themselves from the rest of the pack. During an interview with The Schmo, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"It wouldn't make sense. When you've got a guy like Vicente Luque, you've got a guy like Belal Muhammad, and you've got Gilbert Burns still hanging there, you've got Colby Covington... For you to say that the winner of [Burns vs. Chimaev] is the No.1 contender kinda doesn't really make sense. These guys are kinda in a bunch there and they need prove, break out [to see] who's the clearcut No.1 contender."

Usman's comments came after UFC president Dana White claimed that the winner of Burns vs. Chimaev will be awarded a title shot. The pair of combatants are set to collide in an all-important welterweight bout at UFC 273, which will take place April 9, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The UFC welterweight champ then hinted that he'd want to fight Saul Canelo Alvarez while the rest of the 170-pound contenders sort things out. The Nigerian-born superstar continued:

"But until that time, we know who the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world in mixed martial arts is. And we know who the pound-for-pound boxers is."

Kamaru Usman dismisses Khamzat Chimaev's credentials

Many believe that Khamzat Chimaev is ready to dethrone UFC pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman. 'Borz' only has four UFC wins on his resume but all have been impressive first-round finishes.

As far as Usman is concerned, however, Chimaev's body of work still lacks some high-profile wins. During a press conference ahead of UFC 272, Usman told reporters:

"Well, I mean, this guy hasn’t even fought in the top 10. He hasn’t even beat anyone yet. So, I mean, [Colby] Covington is still standing in the way. So I think there’s still a couple more fights that he has to get through. But, like I say, I love to compete. When that fight presents itself, I’ll be here to compete."

