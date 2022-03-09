I wouldn't fight Khabib, but I offered fight to Conor - Kamaru Usman claims "Twitter Fingers" Conor McGregor went quiet after fight offer

Kamaru Usman claims to have given Conor McGregor the opportunity to fight him for the UFC welterweight title.

Appearing on an episode of Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Usman was asked if he'd consider fighting either McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' unhesitantly ruled out a fight with his "brother" Khabib.

However, as far as McGregor is concerned, Usman revealed that he had already tried to make the fight happen years ago. The pound-for-pound king said:

"I would not fight Khabib. Khabib is like my brother, I see no interest in that. Conor, absolutely. I gave him a chance. I gave him a chance, he was barking because that's what he do now, he tweet a lot. We call him Twitter fingers now."

Usman then explained how McGregor went silent after he called his bluff. The Nigerian-born MMA superstar continued:

"So one time, before I fought [Jorge] Masvidal, he was tweeting a lot. I said, 'Here's your chance. If you pick up the phone right now and called the UFC, they ain't not gonna say no to you to challenge for the belt.' Then, he was quiet. And then the next week he started calling out Anderson Silva, retired fighters, and things like that. So would I fight Conor? The offer is there."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments on Conor McGregor:

Kamaru Usman reflects on Conor McGregor's career

Kamaru Usman quoted boxing legend Marvin Haggler to describe Conor McGregor's recent string of losses. According to Usman, McGregor's competitive fire may have been extinguished by the comfort his wealth brings.

However, Usman believes Haggler's popular saying is not always true. He claimed that, unlike McGregor, he's still motivated to get better and strive for more success. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' stated:

"Once you start sleeping on [silk sheets], the hustle is not the same. But now, sleeping on silk sheets, I have to say I still have that hustle. I still wanna get up and go get it. I think it's on the individual. So with him, I don't know why he's not that successful. Maybe he's got a lot of little things going on."

Watch Usman's full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew