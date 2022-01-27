Kamaru Usman reveals 'attractive lady' duped him into spending $60,000 in investment scam

Kamaru Usman has opened up about being the victim of an investment scam. Usman alleged that he was duped by an attractive lady into investing about $60,000.

Speaking to GQ Sports, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ claimed that he’s yet to see any returns on that investment. Suggesting that he lost the entire sum – $60,000 – after being scammed by the lady, Usman stated:

“Everything I always heard, ‘Yeah, you gotta put money in the market. You gotta invest in this; invest, invest.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t really know what I was doing. So, a friend introduced me to some lady who invests for you. So, she approaches me. We have a conversation. We talk. She was attractive. Of course, nothing happened on that front. But she was attractive. So, it was very easy to be distracted. Give her about almost $60,000; haven’t seen that money since. Yeah. I don’t think I did my due diligence as far as the homework and the research behind this person. Gave her about 60 bands, and [the money] just flew away.”

Usman pointed out that this negative experience initially discouraged him from investing more money. The 34-year-old added, however, that he eventually did invest again. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ explained that he was around wise people this time around.

The welterweight kingpin indicated that he himself studied the market before investing. Unlike his previous experience, this one turned out to be positive. Usman highlighted that he invested $30,000, which has paid off in a big way.

Michael Bisping on the potential rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards

The consensus in the MMA community is that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will likely defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards next. Their first fight witnessed Usman out-grapple Edwards en route to a unanimous decision win at UFC on Fox: Dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 in December 2015.

Speaking to BT Sport’s Adam Catterall and Nick Peet, UK MMA legend Michael Bisping insinuated that Usman is likely to defeat Edwards in the rematch as well. Regardless, Bisping expressed his support for Edwards, a fellow UK fighter, and said:

“Leon Edwards will go up against Kamaru Usman and he’ll probably get beat, but for the sake of this conversation, I’m gonna say Leon Edwards will be the champion [by the end of 2022] because I’m a dreamer! I’m a Brit, I believe in him! The hype is real. He’s there for a reason. He hasn’t been given this position, he has earned it!”

