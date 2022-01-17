"He'll probably get beat" - Michael Bisping thinks Leon Edwards will fall short against Kamaru Usman

Michael Bisping has given some interesting thoughts on the upcoming match-up between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

After a great deal of speculation and uncertainty surrounding what the future holds for the welterweight division, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Edwards will challenge Kamaru Usman. It's been a long time coming for Edwards who, for the last few years, has been avidly campaigning for a shot at the gold.

There are many differing views regarding what's going to happen when they collide. UFC commentator Michael Bisping, a former champion himself, is not 100% sold on his fellow Brit's ability to beat 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. 'The Count' opined during an amusing interaction with BT Sport's Adam Catterall and Nick Peet:

“Leon Edwards will go up against Kamaru Usman and he’ll probably get beat, but for the sake of this conversation, I’m gonna say Leon Edwards will be the champion [by the end of 2022] because I’m a dreamer! I’m a Brit, I believe in him! The hype is real. He’s there for a reason. He hasn’t been given this position, he has earned it!”

It was clearly quite tongue-in-cheek after criticism from his fellow co-hosts but, in the UFC, anything is possible.

What happened in Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 1?

Back in December 2015, Usman and Edwards went face-to-face on a Fight Night card in Orlando, Florida. Back then, they were both beginning their respective UFC journeys. Ultimately, there was clearly a superior competitor at the Amway Center with Usman managing to grind out a nice unanimous decision win over Edwards.

Since then, 'Rocky' has gone 10 fights unbeaten in the UFC with nine wins and a no contest. His victories include successes over Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque.

Of course, he'll be taking on a completely different animal when the rematch with Usman goes down; and he'll be relishing the challenge.

There's been no confirmation as of yet regarding when the fight is going to take place. However, the first quarter schedule for the Ultimate Fighting Championship is really beginning to take shape. With both men seemingly being in good shape and training well, it's not outrageous to suggest this could be an April or May showdown that we see at 170 pounds.

With Edwards going 1-0-1 in 2021, he'll be especially eager to prove what he can do against the very best.

