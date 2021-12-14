"He could come back and knock out Charles Oliveira" - Michael Bisping isn't ruling out Conor McGregor's chances against 'Do Bronx'

Conor McGregor called out Charles Oliveira after 'Do Bronx' defeated Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 269. Despite currently being ranked No.9 on the lightweight ladder, McGregor wants a title shot upon his return to the octagon.

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's chances against the reigning lightweight champion during an episode of his Believe You Me podcast.

According to Bisping, there is definitely a possibility of McGregor knocking out 'Do Bronx' if the pair are matched up together in 2022. However, 'The Count' also believes that the chances of it happening are not strong as of now.

"Conor's done a great job being absolutely polarizing, you know. Polarizing is great, half of them want you to f***ing win with passion and the other half want you f***ing lose with passion. And when you are a f***ing fight guy, that's the best position to be in. 'Cos either way people are tuning in to watch you fight. And hey, it's not impossible. He could come back and knock out Charles Oliveira. Of course he could. It would be insulting to say otherwise. Of course he could. Do I see it happening? I don't know. More than likely, not."

Charles Oliveira is not opposed to fighting Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor did not waste much time in calling out Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian's first successful title defense. The Irishman seemed confident of a title shot and was only interested in the timeline.

"So what date am I fighting Oliveira?" McGregor wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Conor McGregor referred to his title win against Jose Aldo and proposed a second matchup between Ireland and Brazil.

Coming off back-to-back stoppage losses against Dustin Poirier, McGregor isn't currently high up in the lightweight division.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira is riding a magnificent 10-fight winning streak, with his last loss dating back to 2017. Oliveira also holds the record for most finishes in UFC history.

However, 'Do Bronx' isn't opposed to offering Conor McGregor an immediate title shot. In response to McGregor's callout, Oliveira wrote on Twitter:

"What do you think about this weekend? I'm ready, I'm still in town, and there's an up&coming event. Let's go baby"

