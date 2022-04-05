Does UFC really need $500? - Katlyn Chookagian questions why fighters don't get a revenue share of signed fight gear sold by UFC

Katlyn Chookagian recently held a Q’n’A session with fans and spoke on various topics, including the sale of fighters’ gear on the official UFC website.

Chookagian claimed that the UFC makes fighters choose an item from their fight kit to sign and give back to the promotion after a fight, which is later sold online. Citing the hypocrisy of a multi-billion dollar company keeping all the revenue from such sales, the former UFC flyweight title challenger said:

“After our fights, the UFC takes one of our [items]. We get to pick either we give them our shorts or walkout t-shirt or you can give them a glove and you sign it. And then UFC sells it and we get nothing, but we have to give them one of the things. Which is kind of messed up. We have to give them. They’re like, 'Oh you can pick what you want to give up.' Then they’re like sign it and then they sell it online and we don’t get any of that.”

She further stated:

“I think like my shorts, someone saw them there and they were on there for like I think like five hundred dollars. So it’s like UFC takes my shorts, sells them online, and keeps 500 bucks and I don’t get any. UFC, you really need that 500 bucks? I don’t know, that’s kind of lame.”

Watch Katlyn Chookagian speak on the matter below:

Katlyn Chookagian signs a new contract with the UFC

Katlyn Chookagian fought out her previous UFC contract in January when she defeated Jennifer Maia at UFC Vegas 46. On March 18, Combate's Raphael Marinho reported that she re-signed with the promotion and is scheduled to face Amanda Ribas at a UFC event on May 14.

Chookagian confirmed that she has signed a new contract with the UFC by posting the following video on Instagram.

Amanda Ribas is seemingly making the transition up to the flyweight division to face Chookagian, who is a one-time title challenger against Valentina Shevchenko. In her last fight, Ribas defeated Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Chookagian will be looking to hold on to her No.2 spot in the rankings with a win over Ribas.

