"It was mainly about stepping outside my comfort zone" - Kay Hansen reacts to being among the top 2% of creators on OnlyFans

Kay Hansen recently topped the charts as a creator for content subscription service website OnlyFans.

In recent years, there has been a trend among female UFC fighters to join OnlyFans as a content creator. That's because being on the website is apparently a lucrative gig. Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade even claimed the profits she made from the site had paid off her house and car loans.

Hansen, who launched her OnlyFans account in September, said it was not about the money for her. Speaking with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, the 22-year-old fighter revealed that self-expression is what motivated her to become an OnlyFans model. According to Hansen:

"I've had fun on it. For me it was mainly about kind of stepping out of my comfort zone. I kind of opened up about my past and everything. And for me, it was just kind of like about opening up another where I was more comfortable in doing that. You know what I mean? I feel like Instagram and Twitter, I want to keep more along the lines of professional. Obviously personal as well, here and there but it's kind of cool to have a platform where I could kind of grow into my own comfort zone. You know what I mean? And kind of like grow more comfortable with that kind of content with myself."

Hansen recently opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder and her traumatic experience with sexual abuse. According to the California native, creating an OnlyFans account is just another step towards becoming more comfortable with herself.

Kay Hansen wants to fight Rose Namajunas

Kay Hansen has revealed that she idolized two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas as a teen and would welcome the opportunity to fight her. Hansen said:

"I remember when I started training when I was 16 she [Rose Namajunas] was my favorite fighter and I always said that I would love to eventually fight her. I mean, if everything goes well and our paths cross, that would be like... I don't know, that's one fighter I've always wanted to test my skills against."

Right now, though, Hansen is gearing up for an upcoming showdown against Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC 270. The pair of 115-pounders will clash at the first pay-per-view event of 2022, headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane.

