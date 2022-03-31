He's walking around like the principal - Kelvin Gastelum on how training with Henry Cejudo has been like 

Kelvin Gastelum claims Henry Cejudo walks around like the principal during training sessions at Fight Ready MMA. According to Gastelum, 'Triple C' has a piece of advice ready for fighters every now and then.

Weighing in on his training after changing gyms, the 30-year old compared it to a custom-tailored suit. Gastelum recently told The Underground's John Morgan:

"Henry is out here giving us advice. He's like the don out here, just walking around like the principal. Just like, 'Alright, what are you guys...' And then he will give his advice every now and then. But what we're doing out here differently... you know, you go buy a suit and it feels nice to put on a nice suit. You feel nice it, looks good. But then you go buy a custom tailored suit. And that's a whole another fit. That's a whole another feeling. That's kind of what it feels like out here."

Watch Gastelum's interview with Morgan below:

Henry Cejudo sparked something in Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum has not been the consistent fighter he has been known to be since the failed interim title bid against Israel Adesanya in 2019. The former interim title contender has gone 1-5 in his last six UFC outings despite fighting tooth and nail.

This prompted him to make some changes to his camp, leading to the involvement of his friend Henry Cejudo. He now divides his time between Kings MMA in California and Cejudo's Fight Ready in Arizona.

'Triple C' played a vital role in Gastelum's preparation for his last bout against Jared Cannonier. While Gastelum came up on the short side of a unanimous decision, he claims that Cejudo's involvement sparked something in him. The 30-year old told ufc.com:

"Behind the showmanship and being the character 'Triple C', there is an Olympic champion, a two-division UFC champion and there is a competitor. There is a guy that was bred and made in the Olympic Training Center and this guy just knows how to win, so I was lucky enough to pick his brain. I think that sparked something in me and I just got home and got my people together and we all got on the same page.”

Gastelum is now scheduled to fight Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 273 on April 9.

