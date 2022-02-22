"That's the kind of loss that's going to drive someone" - Kenny Florian believes Jamahal Hill has all the makings of a 205lbs champion 

Kenny Florian believes Jamahal Hill might have the potential to become UFC light heavyweight champion some day.

On a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, the PFL commentator recalled Jamahal Hill's fight against Paul Craig back at UFC 263. Florian stated that the fight exposed Hill's grappling weaknesses, which he needed to work on.

However, Florian believed that Hill was the kind of person to be motivated by his shortcomings. The former UFC contender cited Hill's ability to 'handle himself' and make a comeback amidst adversities as the reasons why he believes Hill has a good chance at the light heavyweight title.

Sharing his thoughts on 'Sweet Dreams', Florian said:

"I absolutely believe he can be champion. You know with that Paul Craig loss, I think that's the kind of loss that's going to drive someone like Jamahal Hill. That's the kind of thing that's going to motivate him and get him to shore up those weaknesses that perhaps was exposed in that fight. So, does he need to improve his grappling based on what we saw? Yes. But I do think he has absolutely all the makings of the champion based on what I have seen, based on how he handles himself, based on how he has climbed back in that division with the adversity that he has experienced... I would not be surprised in the least to see him as a 205-pound champion at some point."

Watch the full episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast below:

Jamahal Hill recently put on a stunning performance against Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 this past weekend. Hill defeated his opponent with a brutal first-round knockout.

Jamahal Hill sends a message to his doubters in the UFC Vegas 48 post-fight interview

After his emphatic win at the main event of UFC Vegas 48, Hill stated that he wants his skeptics to start having a different kind of conversation. During his post-fight octagon interview with Paul Felder, 'Sweet Dreams' seemed confident about his upcoming fights in the UFC and urged his doubters to "start believing" in him.

“I’m feeling great. I just wanted to come out here and show myself again and show what I can do. It’s time to start having a different kind of conversation, because you all are asking the wrong questions about me. ‘Where’s he going next?’ How good am I for real? Stop doubting. Start believing, ’cause it’s for real," Hill said.

Watch Hill's post-fight octagon interview with Paul Felder below:

Hill is currently on a two-fight win streak. His MMA record stands at 10-1 with one no contest. It will be interesting to see who the next opponent is for the No.12-ranked light heavyweight.

