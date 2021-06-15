Paul Craig went out partying with Jamahal Hill after breaking his arm in their UFC 264 fight

After a slew of heated interactions, Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill buried the hatchet. The Light Heavyweight duo now seem to have developed a liking for each other as they went out partying after their most recent clash.

Craig and Hill collided in the main card opener at UFC 263. The Scottish fighter, best known for his grappling pedigree, defeated the American via TKO in the first round.

Ahead of the fight, both men nearly came to blows at a hotel where they furiously engaged in a face-off. The intensity between the two didn't die at the ceremonial weigh-ins either.

After their showdown at UFC 263, Craig and Hill embraced each other and showed mutual respect.

'Sweet Dreams' recently posted a picture on his Twitter, where he and Craig are seen dancing at a party. Clarifying that there is no animosity between the two, Hill added that he is blessed to have met an amazing person like Craig.

Me and @PCraigmma are good so idc what anybody else is talking and not only did he get my drunk the whole night we straight turnt tf up!!! I'm blessed living my dream and meeting some of the most amazing ppl!!!#Stillwinning pic.twitter.com/wCA5cqzGG5 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 14, 2021

In the subsequent tweet, Hill wrote:

"First thing he said in the cage to me was 'I'm a good person, idk what was said but I have nothing but respect for you' and I realized I let trolls paint a picture and judge somebody off of that and it will ever happen again!!! I'm still going to talk my s**t tho!!!"

What's next for Paul Craig?

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

Paul Craig has been undefeated in five of his previous UFC fights. The last time he came up short in the octagon was in June 2019, when he lost to Alonzo Menifield via knockout. Since then, the 33-year-old has racked up big wins over the likes of Mauricio Rua and Jamahal Hill.

In an interview with Give Me Sport, Paul Craig expressed his interest in fighting the winner of the Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann fight which is scheduled to take place on September 18 of this year.

"I was meant to fight Spann last year before the pandemic hit, you know, I'm ready, and if there's somebody out there who wants to take this fight, then ask the boss, but ultimately I can wait, I can wait for the winner of this fight (between Smith and Spann), I'm more than happy," said Paul Craig.

Coming into UFC 263, Craig was ranked No.14 in the Light Heavyweight division. His win over Hill is likely to help him take a jump in the divisional rankings.

Edited by Alan John