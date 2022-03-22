"It's extremely difficult to predict how a Curtis Blaydes fight is going to go" - Kenny Florian casts his prediction for Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes strung together impressive win streaks on multiple occasions to close in on a heavyweight title shot, only to run into setbacks. As 'Razor' looks to re-enter the title picture this Saturday against Chris Daukaus, Kenny Florian believes that it's tough to predict the fight outcome, considering Blaydes' past performances.

Speaking on the Anik & Florian Podcast on YouTube, 'KenFlo' explained what makes it difficult to predict the Blaydes vs. Daukaus fight. He also suggested how the fight might play out before explaining how Daukaus could ultimately turn it in his favor:

"It's extremely difficult to predict how a Curtis Blaydes fight is going to go. He has had some consistency going on a four-fight win streak and all that stuff, but I don't know. It seems like he tends to hesitate. I wasn't so impressed with that performance against Jairzinho. I think he's going to have a lot more trouble with Daukaus on the ground than he's experienced in the past. Can he control him? Sure! But is he going to be a threat as far his submission game, I don't think so. And I think that's where Daukaus can capatilize, maybe counter with some kind of a guillotine or maybe roll him to get on top. But I think it's more likely that Daukaus will eventually find the mark on the feet and try to finish it there."

Watch Kenny Florian discuss Blaydes vs. Daukaus fight in the video below:

Curtis Blaydes on how he matches up against Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes will take on Chris Daukaus in the main-event of the upcoming Fight Night effort UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. Blaydes recently talked about how he stacks up against his next opponent. Speaking to LowKick MMA, Blaydes said:

"I know he's a good boxer, I know he's very orthodox. He doesn't do a lot of crazy techniques. He believes in his basics, which is something I also believe in. I also know he's very good at jiu-jitsu. I believe I'm bigger, faster, more explosive and obviously I believe I'm the better grappler."

Watch Blaydes' full interaction with LowKick MMA in the video below:

Curtis Blaydes (15-3) is coming off a decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik last September. Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-4) suffered a first-round KO loss against Derrick Lewis in his last UFC outing in December 2021.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus is set to take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

