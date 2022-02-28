"He's a cleaner striker than Khabib is" - Kenny Florian explains why fighters can't relax "on the outside" with Islam Makhachev 

Kenny Florian recently drew parallels between Khabib Nurmagomedov and his protégé Islam Makhachev. Florian claimed that Makhachev has pipped Nurmagomedov in regards to the stand-up realm of fighting.

Florian asserted that although their ground game and grappling skills are quite similar, Makhachev's superior striking skills make him a greater threat than 'The Eagle' was during his career. He argued that there is not a moment's respite for Makhachev's opponents while sharing the cage with the Dagestani.

Florian offered his take on Makhachev's skills while in conversation with Jon Anik on the latest edition of the Anik and Florian Podcast:

"[Islam Makhachev's] got skills on the feet too and he's a cleaner striker than say [Khabib Nurmagomedov] is. Except he has those Khabib type grappling skills. So you can't relax with someone like Islam on the outside. You just can't. Like, he's a threat with his striking and you know he's gonna get on the inside, get in on those legs or get to a clinch and he's gonna throw you on your head and from there you really don't get up."

Check out the full episode of the Anik and Florian Podcast right here:

American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez recently offered a similar take on Makhachev and Nurmagomedov's striking skills.

He admitted that it was 'The Eagle's reluctance to work with different coaches that held him back. Makhachev, on the other hand, has been more than receptive to advice from different coaches.

Belal Muhammad details his experience training with Islam Makhachev and Co.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently released previously unseen footage of the build-up and the aftermath of Islam Makhachev's recent outing at UFC Vegas 49.

In the video, which was posted to Khabib's YouTube channel, UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad was seen describing his experience training with Makhachev and Khabib during fight week.

"You think it's easy work. But then, you know, you don't see it behind the scenes, the grind. I tell these dudes... I've been with them for a week, my body feels like I've been training for like eight months, non-stop stuff. Like these boys put their work in. Like, when they say training is hard, the fight is easy; that's what they mean. Because their training is hard. Their training is next level."

Check out the video posted by Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Islam Makhachev breezed past Bobby Green via first-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 this past weekend. The win against 'King' bolstered his active win streak to 10.

