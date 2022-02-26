"I wouldn't let nobody call me fat boy" - Kevin Holland weighs in on Darren Till training with Khamzat Chimaev

Kevin Holland has given his two cents on Darren Till sparring with Khamzat Chimaev at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Holland claimed that the possibility of Till fighting Chimaev in the UFC may have closed now. However, he felt it was a smart move from 'The Gorilla' to work with one of the best fighters in the world:

"I've seen a little bit. I thought it was crazy because at one point in time they were kind of talking about fighting and now they're training [together]... I think that option [Till vs. Chimaev] is completely closed. But it's good for Till, you know. He's at [185 lb], other guy's at 170 [lb]. It's a smart move on those guys' part. It is good for the Instagram. I wouldn't let nobody call me fat boy though. But it's what it is."

Watch Kevin Holland in conversation with MMA reporter Helen Yee below:

No.14-ranked UFC middleweight contender Holland has fought at both the welterweight and middleweight divisions and holds a professional MMA record of 21-7-1. Like Holland, former welterweight title challenger Till (18-4-1) and the unbeaten Chimaev (10-0) have also tested themselves in both divisions.

Kevin Holland is scheduled to take on Alex Oliveira in a welterweight encounter at UFC 272 next month

Kevin Holland will return to the welterweight division at UFC 272 inside Nevada's T-Mobile Arena on March 5, 2022. He will square off against the unranked Alex Oliveira at the pay-per-view event.

After tying the UFC record for most victories in a calendar year with five triumphs in 2020, 'Trailblazer' went winless last year. He suffered unanimous decision losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori and had a no-contest against Kyle Daukaus most recently due to an accidental clash of heads.

Here's journalist Marcel Dorff's confirmation of Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira at UFC 272:

Holland will be hoping for a change in fortunes when he faces Oliveira, who is on a three-bout losing streak himself. The Brazilian fighter has racked up 22 wins, 11 defeats, one draw and two no-contests in his MMA career till date.

