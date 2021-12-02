"They got that Russian money" - Kevin Lee not against a potential move to Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA promotion Eagle FC

Kevin Lee is in search of a new home after he was recently released by the UFC, and isn't ruling out Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC as his landing spot.

The development comes after Rizvan Magomedov, Eagle FC's CEO, recently expressed the Russian MMA organization's interest in signing Lee. In response, 'The Motown Phenom' said he's open to negotiations as long as "the money is right."

Appearing on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Lee broke his silence for the first time since being canned by the UFC. Asked if he'd be interested in joining Eagle FC, Lee said:

"If the money is right, you know. If the money is right, we will talk. If the money is right. You know, they got their Russian money over there. I might. I don't know. We'll see. That would be interesting, you know. I feel like that's something that we can definitely sell."

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani pointed out the irony of the situation as Lee has been calling out Khabib and Islam Makhachev over the years. However, Lee reiterated that the upcoming chapter of his career is all about earning as much money as he can.

The former UFC star also revealed that at least three organizations have already reached out to him. Although Lee felt disrespected by the UFC's decision to cut him, he welcomes the opportunity to "restart" his career in a new environment.

Kevin Lee's advice for up-and-coming UFC fighters

Kevin Lee believes that his willingness to fight anyone ended up costing him instead of buying him favors from the UFC brass. With that in mind, the 29-year-old former lightweight contender warned up-and-coming fighters to avoid risky fights. According to Lee:

“Don’t take these tough fights. I ain’t going to lie to you, don’t do it. Cherry pick. That’s what they really want to see. Man, they’re going to be your best friend when they want you to take the fight, they’ll damn near get on their hands and knees. But then afterward they’ll kick you to the curb. People told me that going into the UFC too. They told me that same thing. I didn’t really listen, I just kept trying to give them what they want. But don’t even do that. Cherry pick. Cherry pick like a MF’er. You’ll get further that way.”

Edited by David Andrew